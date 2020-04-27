Florida Rep Announces Stage@Home Series

In the wake of canceling the remainder of its 2019-2020 Season, Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen announces that Florida Repertory Theatre is pioneering new ways to engage with patrons virtually. The latest online offering is a weekly talk back series, Stage@Home, hosted live on Zoom and streamed to Facebook each week. In addition to the talk back series, Florida Rep's Education department is also offering weekly virtual classes for students of all ages.



The new Stage@Home Virtual Talk Back Series is free to all and viewers on both platforms. Participants who wish to participate in the discussion on Zoom are asked to sign up in advance on the theatre's website at https://www.floridarep.org/florida-rep-launches-virtual-series-stagehome/.



Each week the series features a different panel of experts and theatre artists talking about a different aspect of producing professional theatre.



"This is a fast-changing and uncertain time for all of us, but I am so pleased that Florida Rep has been able to move quickly to offer virtual content for audiences and students during this prolonged intermission," said Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen. "Theatre is a collaborative art and thrives on human connection, so even as we are being asked to stay apart it is important to stay engaged. The response to the Stage@Home series has been overwhelming and the virtual classes are filling up, and it is a great comfort to know that our audiences and students will be here for us when it is once again safe to gather. Florida Rep is here for you, and I can't wait to see you at the theatre."



The Friday, April 24th talk back, "Murder by Design," features the design team behind the theatre's February hit musical, "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder." The series debuted to over 40 live participants on April 10, featuring the cast and director of "A Doll's House, Part 2." Stage@Home doubled its viewership on April 17th with a panel of five actor/musicians performing and discussing their craft, and each was seen in a recent Florida Rep musical.



The Stage@Home virtual content is planned through May 8, and the theatre will announce content for the rest of the month and into the summer in the coming weeks. In addition to the Stage@Home Virtual Talkback Series, Florida Rep was able to stream two of it's canceled productions to digital ticket holders. While those streams have since expired, the theatre did receive a national review from "The Wall Street Journal," for its digital stream of "A Doll's House, Part 2" by Lucas Hnath. Acclaimed drama critic, Terry Teachout, gave the production a sterling review and called Florida Rep "one of the finest" regional theatre's in the country. The review marked Teachout's tenth for the theatre since his first visit to Fort Myers in 2009.



Florida Rep's Education Department is also making a pivot to digital content in the wake coronavirus shutdowns and is offering online classes for students of all ages. Florida Rep's education department posts Zoom links for weekly class offerings on Facebook page each week. Currently, online classes are announced through Friday, May 1st.



Both Florida Rep and Florida Rep's education department are making programming announcements on their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts, so audiences and students are urged to 'follow' and 'like' the theatre and the education department on all of their social media platforms. The theatre also urges patrons to sign up for email updates in order to get the most up to date information.



For the most up-to-date information visit

www.FloridaRep.org





STAGE@HOME VIRTUAL TALK BACK SERIES

Register at www.FloridaRep.org or follow Florida Rep om Facebook.



Friday, April 24: Stage@Home | Murder by Design



Click Here to Register: https://forms.gle/DtGdSGhxUtxeyMho7

Join Florida Rep on April 24 for a discussion with the design and creative team behind this season's hit musical, "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder." The panelists are David Arsenault (set designer), Charlene Gross (costume designer), Tyler M. Perry (lighting designer), Rob Siler (projections designer), Katie Lowe (sound designers), and stage manager (Janine Wochna). They join Jason Parrish, Stage@Home host and the show's director, for an in-depth talk about how the hit musical came to the Arcade Stage!





Friday, May 1: Stage@Home | The Healing Power of Theatre & Brilliant Things



Click Here to Register: https://forms.gle/yH14Qj682qL6Vb8m6

Join Florida Rep on May 1st for an in-depth discussion about the making of a groundbreaking play, "Every Brilliant Thing," and the unprecedented partnership it formed between Florida Rep and Lee Health. A story of hope and healing and the importance of mental health awareness, the production marked the beginning of a partnership with Lee Health, Kids' Minds Matter, and Lee County Schools to bring over 1,000 high school students to the theatre to see the play. This Stage@Home talk back brings the show's director (Eleanor Holdridge), actor (Michael Satow), and stage manager (Amy Massari) together with Paul Simeone, Vice President of Mental & Behavioral Health for Lee Health, and Lori Brooks, Director of School Counseling & Mental Health Services for Lee County Schools to talk about the play, the process, and the newfound partnership.



Friday, May 8: Stage@Home | Making New Plays

Click Here to Register: https://forms.gle/MHG1yDJxq5reHbcv8

Join Florida Rep on May 8 for a discussion with some of the playwrights you'll recognize from PlayLabs past. In 2014, Florida Rep committed to nurture new plays and help playwrights develop new work. Florida Rep's PlayLab is responsible for six world premiere or regional premiere production, two commissioned works for young audiences, and two National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere productions - including this season's Alabaster by Audrey Cefaly. This roundtable will feature big names in the world of new plays and is not a discussion to miss, including the Executive Director of the National New Play Network, Nan Barnett



FLORIDA REP EDUCATION ONLINE CLASSES

Get the Zoom Link by following Florida Rep Education on Facebook



The Actors Type: Embracing your type without typing yourself

Thursday, April 23 • 3:00 PM • Ages 12-18

Taught by Kody C Jones



Acting Essentials



Friday, April 24 • 4:00 PM • Ages 8-12

Taught by Christina DeCarlo

>>Explore different acting techniques and styles to better develop characters, stories, and your actors' toolbox. This class will focus on both physicality and analysis to help strengthen your acting ability.



Advanced Character Study



Wednesday, April 29 • 3:00 PM • Ages 13-20

Taught by Kody C Jones

>>This masterclass takes the Barton approach on researching and analyzing a character to feel confident to explore the role more and more throughout the rehearsal process



"West Side Story" Dance Masterclass Part 2



Thursday, April 30 • 4:00 PM • Ages 14-20

Taught by Kiana Raine Pinder

>>This class is designed for both the beginner and advanced dancer. Get moving with a physical warm-up and then learn some signature Jerome Robbins choreography to some of your favorite songs from the show. (New material will be taught during this session, you did not have to participate in Part 1 to attend)





Musical Theatre Dance- Hairspray



Friday, May 1 • 4:00 PM • Ages 10-13

Taught by Christina DeCarlo

Get up on your feet and learn the correct tools to perform a high energy musical theatre dance and improve your storytelling technique!



Florida Rep is pleased to offer its digital content free to audiences and students but reminds patrons that it is crucial now more than ever to support Florida Rep and its mission to provide first-rate regional theatre to Southwest Florida. Donations can be made at any time at floridarep.org or through the box office at 239-332-4488, and no contribution is too small at this crucial time.



Subscriptions are also on sale now for the 2020-2021 Season and offer the best seats at the most significant discount. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 10 AM - 5 PM. Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org, and by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.





