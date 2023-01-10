Deadline Approaches For Stage It! 7 International 10-Minute Play Festival

The STAGE IT! 7: Ten-Minute Play Festival submission window is open until January 19, 2023, 11:59pm. The call is still open to the international playwriting community to submit up to four (4) short plays for consideration in the Festival and the publication of the seventh volume in the series.

Last year, the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs received 463 short plays from 283 playwrights from all of over the Unites States, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Again this year, at least 20 plays will be published in the Center's latest volume of Stage It! 10-Minute Plays, and at least ten of those will be fully-produced for the Festival.

Each year, the Center engages more than two dozen theatre professionals from across the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK to adjudicate the plays and write critiques for the authors. Each play is reviewed at least twice, and in a controversial disagreement between judges, often a third or fourth judge is utilized. Semi-finalists are read aloud in a group setting and the finalists are then published in the book and considered for performance. The Center often produces more of these winners and semi-finalists in their ongoing series Funny Shorts LIVE! and in their Staged Reading Series events. The Centers presented more than 50 different playwrights on their stages in 2022 and this year is on track for more.

In addition to being guaranteed a knowledgeable professional is adjudicating their work, playwrights also receive the written feedback forms (upon request) from the judging panel.

The Center's intention with the Festival is to promote playwrights and their work. Playwrights maintain full rights over their plays beyond publication and are not held back from further publishing or future productions. Direct contact information is included in the book and the book states clearly that any and all production rights are solely the playwrights'. The book encourages readers and possible producers to make contact with the authors.

Each year at the Festival, an Audience Favorite is selected by patron vote. Previous Audience Favorite's include the following:

· 2017 The Nude W. L. Newkirk, Florida

· 2018 Ebook Meets Treebook Elspeth Tilley, New Zealand

· 2019 Stain Oded Gross, New Jersey

· 2020 Ricky and Ready Colleen Nicole O'Doherty, Nebraska

· 2021 The Third Person Dan Borengasser, Arkansas

· 2022 Interview with a Cat Jim Geoghan, California

Playwrights featured in the 2023 Festival on stage include the following: A Bicycle Made for Two by Suzy-Jane Wilds, Carlton, NSW, Australia); Aberration by Judd Lear Silverman, Brooklyn, NY); At the Last Standing Erotic Bookstore in North America by Nicole DeSalle, Iowa City, IA); Fruitcake by Richard Sewell, Portland, ME); Garage Invasion by Rex McGregor (Auckland, New Zealand); Last Laugh by Luke Herzog, Pacific Grove, CA) Lefty by Karin Diann Williams, Jersey City, NJ); Life Route by Triza Cox, Florence, SC); and Sunset Living by Sam Affoumado, New York, NY).

The Stage It! 7: Ten-Minute Play Festival is open to all plays that are 10-minutes long and in the English language. Previously produced work is also welcome. The Festival does not accept previously published plays. For more details, visit the website: https://artcenterbonita.org/stageit/.