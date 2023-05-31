Cast Revealed For THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol

This August, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) opens the second Summer Show of the 2023/2024 Season: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Music and Lyrics by William Finn, Book by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman, additional material by Jay Reiss, and originally directed on Broadway by James Lapine.

Six spellers enter; one speller leaves the champion! At least the losers get a juice box and a hug from the comfort counselor. In this quirky musical comedy, an eclectic group of pre-teens compete for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the contestants spell their way through hopes, dreams, and angst. This Tony Award winning musical has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. A riotous ride, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

The Cast includes: Joel Hunt making his debut at The Studio Theatre, playing Chip Tolentino/Jesus. Hunt was recently nominated as one of Orlando Sentinel’s Best Actor’s in a Musical for his role of Charley Tinseltoes in the World Premiere of True North. No stranger to The Studio Theatre stage is Kristin Yates, who will play the part of Logainne Schwartzandgrubenniere. Yates made her debut at The Studio Theatre as Little Sally in Urinetown, the Musical and then later returned for the Summer Song Cycle: It’s Only Life. Easton J. Curtis returns to The Studio Theatre to play Leaf Coneybear. A multi-faceted theatre artist and vocalist, Curtis has sung alongside Josh Groban and Sarah Brightman on their most recent US tours. The cast includes another familiar face, Mark Kirschenbaum, as Vice Principal Douglas Panch. Kirschenbaum was most recently seen on The Studio Theatre’s stage as Dindon in La Cage Aux Folles and Cladwell in Urinetown, The Musical, alongside Kristin Yates. He currently serves as the theatre’s Assistant House Manager.

Cast continued: Canter Irene O’May will play William Barfée in this production and was last seen at The Studio Theatre alongside Yates and Kirschenbaum, when they played Officer Barrel in Urinetown, the Musical. Anneliese Moon will play Marcy Park. A Florida local, Anneliese can be found performing various roles at Universal Orlando and has performed at Mad Cow Theatre, Greater Orlando Actor’s Theatre, and the Annie Russell Theatre, among others. Rachel Ihasz will make her debut at The Studio Theatre playing Olive Ostrovsky. A Flagler College Graduate of Theatre Arts, Ihasz is a Central Florida actress. Iowa Resident, Antoinette Holman-Nebinger will make her debut at The Studio Theatre playing Rona Lisa Perretti/Olive's Mom. She’s a member of the country’s longest running Performing Waitstaff at Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island, IL, as well as a violinist of 27+years. Russell Stephens will play Mitch Mahoney/Dan’s Dad/Olive's Dad. A proud graduate of the University of Alabama’s Musical Theatre program, Stephens performed in Route 66 with Victory Productions last summer on The Studio Theatre stage. Solmarie Cruz will be Swing for Rona/Logainne. And finally, Radamés Medina will Swing for Chip/Barfée/Leaf/Mitch/and Panch.

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer Jason Goedken and Artistic Director Whitney Morse; Associate Artistic Director, Angel Creeks; Director, Nathaniel Niemi; Music Director, Gary Powell; Set Designer/Props Design/Set Dressing, Joshua E. Gallagher; Costume Designer Matthew Carl; Lighting Designer, David Krupla; Lighting Supervisor/Lead Electrician, Collin Hall; Sound Designer/Sound Board Operator, Amanda Nipper; Audio System Designer, Luke Bezio; Director of Production, Danielle Paccione; Production Manager, Leslie Becker; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Company Manager/Videographer, Ryan Loeckel; Production Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Assistant Stage Manager, Jess Mahoney; Swing Stage Manager, Stephanie Bezio; Lead Carpenter, Alison Scharvella; Literary and Casting Associate, Jordan Gregson; Senior Marketing Coordinator, Taylor Adkins; Marketing Associate, Olivia Williamson; House Manager, Alec Speers; Assistant House Managers, Nichole Pollack and Mark Kirschenbaum. Musicians: Conductor/Keyboard, Gary Powell; Keyboard 2, Sean Pollock; Drums, Chris Conner; and Cello, Jean-Marie Glazer.