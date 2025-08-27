CARRIE: THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Arts Bonita Actors Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Arts Bonita Actors Theater will perform "Carrie: The Musical" as its fall show for two weekends, Oct. 3-5 and 9-12. Both evening and afternoon tickets are available.

"Carrie: The Musical" follows a teen girl who discovers her telekinetic abilities whilst being bullied by her classmates and religiously chastised by her mother. After an incident in the locker rooms, Carrie's teacher suspends Chris, one of the bullies, and insists Carrie attend the prom. An elaborate plot by Chris leads to Carrie's Prom Queen win, but ultimately, everyone's demise.

This show is inspired by Stephen King's debut novel, "Carrie", released in 1974. Its release inspired creatives, steering them to five recreations of the story; three movies released in 1976, 2002 and 2013, a movie sequel and the musical (originally debuted on Broadway in 1988 and revived with renovations in 2012). King has continuously created culturally relevant pieces of work such as "It", "The Shining", "The Green Mile" and countless other stories, but "Carrie" remains one of his most well-known.

This production of "Carrie: The Musical", directed by Arts Bonita Director-in-Residence Kody C. Jones, uses his knowledge of theatric storytelling to tell a complex story. Collaborating with Kody on the creative team is music director Rosalind Metcalf and choreographer Eric Ortez.

"This cult classic showcases a powerhouse cast led by Shennan Nelson, Georgia Rainero, Halle Heckman and guest artist; Susan Dohan as Margaret White. To say these women are sensational in these roles is an understatement," states Jones.

CONTENT WARNING: Carrie is based on Stephen King's horror novel and is intended for mature audiences. It includes depictions of bullying, religious extremism, homophobic slurs, violence and death, as well as discussions of menstruation, sexual assault and group violence in a school setting.