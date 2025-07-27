CABARET On Stage at The Belle Theatre This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Belle Theatre has announced the upcoming production of Cabaret by John Kander (music), Fred Ebb (lyrics), & Joe Masteroff (book). Experience a sizzling night of music and mirth August 1st - August 16th. This provocative and seductive musical promises to transport audiences to 1930s Berlin, where decadence and darkness lurk behind the glittering facade of the Kit Kat Club.

Featuring a talented cast and crew, Cabaret explores themes of love, identity, and politics, all set to iconic songs like "Willkommen," "Mein Herr," and "Maybe This Time." With its provocative performances, stunning costumes, and striking set design, this risque' production is sure to leave adult audiences eager for more.

Tickets can be purchased online, www.thebelletheatre.com or by calling 239-323-5533. Get ready to join the party and experience the unforgettable magic of Cabaret.

**Contains strong Adult Language, Content and Themes**