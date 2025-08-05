Brévo Theatre's One-Day Festival Amplifies Art, Activism and $2K Monologue Competition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brévo Theatre has announced Rooted & Resilient: an empowering one-day festival culminating in a monologue competition dedicated to storytelling, social justice and artistic transformation. This compelling cultural event will take place Saturday, August 23 at the Ali Cultural Arts Center in the heart of Broward County, with support from the Broward Cultural Division and Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs.

Rooted in the belief that every voice deserves to be heard, Rooted & Resilient invites audiences and artists alike to witness the power of words when grounded in truth, lived experience and creative courage. Through the lens of monologue, emerging and established performers will take the stage to confront injustice, celebrate resilience and share stories often silenced or ignored.

“Rooted & Resilient is more than a competition—it is a platform for expression,” said Terrence Pride, co-founder and artistic director of Brévo Theatre. “This event celebrates the intersection of art and activism, offering space for voices to be seen, heard and honored.”

The festival is open to the public and welcomes artists, educators, students, community leaders, activists and newcomers of all ages—no prior performance experience is required. Whether you're looking to build skills through workshops or simply enjoy an evening of bold, Original Theatre, Rooted & Resilient offers meaningful engagement for everyone.

Festival Schedule

The day begins at 9:30 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony, followed by transformative workshops from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, including:

The Art of Activism

Facilitated by the Center for Artistic Activism

What happens when creativity meets strategy? This engaging workshop explores how to make social and political change more impactful, innovative and joyful through the power of art. Participants will learn how to merge artistic expression with activist goals, gaining tools to craft campaigns, performances and messages that resonate and inspire.

Ideal for: Artists, organizers, educators and changemakers looking to sharpen their creative advocacy

Facilitated by Dr. Marie Lovett

This interactive workshop invites participants to explore how storytelling—on stage, in the classroom and in everyday life—can become a powerful tool for social transformation. Reflective writing exercises and guided discussions will help participants become more informed, intentional and active in the work for equity and justice.

Ideal for: Writers, educators, students and community leaders interested in narrative-driven change.

This embodied workshop offers a space to explore how movement can reflect and process stories tied to identity, injustice, resilience and hope. Participants will engage in physical exercises and improvisational tasks that help translate internal experiences into external expression. No prior dance experience is required—just a willingness to move and connect.

Ideal for: Artists, organizers and individuals seeking deeper connection between body, truth and transformation

Justice work can be emotionally and physically demanding. This workshop provides space to pause, reflect and develop strategies for sustainable engagement. Through mindfulness, journaling, peer dialogue and simple grounding practices, participants will build a personal resilience toolkit for navigating burnout, setting boundaries and staying rooted in joy while doing meaningful work.

Ideal for: Advocates, artists, educators and anyone seeking balance and restoration in their work

12 to 2 p.m. attendees are invited to the Artists & Advocates Brunch Mixer, which includes a Special Panel Discussion with our esteemed guest judges.

2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. live group chat and panel discussion.

3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. attendees are invited to browse the artwork, food trucks and visit community vendors.

6:30 p.m. The Rooted & Resilient National Monologue Competition begins featuring original performances by finalists and special guest appearances. Two winners will each receive $1,000 cash prizes, awarded by a distinguished panel of judges:

Nicco Annan (Actor, P-Valley)

Dr. Beth Turner (Creator of Black Masks Magazine)

Corey Mitchell (Inaugural Tony Award Winner for Excellence in Theatre Education)

This event continues Brévo Theatre's mission of amplifying marginalized voices and using the stage as a catalyst for dialogue, healing and collective action.

Full Day Pass is $15.00 per person with an additional $1 for each workshop. Tickets are available at brevotheatre.org.