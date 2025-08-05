Brévo Theatre's One-Day Festival Amplifies Art, Activism and $2K Monologue Competition

The event is on August 23, 2025.
Brévo Theatre has announced Rooted & Resilient: an empowering one-day festival culminating in a monologue competition dedicated to storytelling, social justice and artistic transformation. This compelling cultural event will take place Saturday, August 23 at the Ali Cultural Arts Center in the heart of Broward County, with support from the Broward Cultural Division and Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs.
Rooted in the belief that every voice deserves to be heard, Rooted & Resilient invites audiences and artists alike to witness the power of words when grounded in truth, lived experience and creative courage. Through the lens of monologue, emerging and established performers will take the stage to confront injustice, celebrate resilience and share stories often silenced or ignored.
“Rooted & Resilient is more than a competition—it is a platform for expression,” said Terrence Pride, co-founder and artistic director of Brévo Theatre. “This event celebrates the intersection of art and activism, offering space for voices to be seen, heard and honored.”
The festival is open to the public and welcomes artists, educators, students, community leaders, activists and newcomers of all ages—no prior performance experience is required. Whether you're looking to build skills through workshops or simply enjoy an evening of bold, Original Theatre, Rooted & Resilient offers meaningful engagement for everyone.
The day begins at 9:30 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony, followed by transformative workshops from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, including:
12 to 2 p.m. attendees are invited to the Artists & Advocates Brunch Mixer, which includes a Special Panel Discussion with our esteemed guest judges.
2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. live group chat and panel discussion.
3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. attendees are invited to browse the artwork, food trucks and visit community vendors.
6:30 p.m. The Rooted & Resilient National Monologue Competition begins featuring original performances by finalists and special guest appearances. Two winners will each receive $1,000 cash prizes, awarded by a distinguished panel of judges:
This event continues Brévo Theatre's mission of amplifying marginalized voices and using the stage as a catalyst for dialogue, healing and collective action.
Full Day Pass is $15.00 per person with an additional $1 for each workshop. Tickets are available at brevotheatre.org.
