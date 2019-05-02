Broadway Palm Presents MURDER ON THE 19TH HOLE

As a special engagement, Broadway Palm is dying to bring you Murder On The 19th Hole taking place in the Royal Palm Dining Room now through June 2, 2019! This interactive, murder mystery comedy comes to us by popular demand after last year's sold-out run of Murder In Paradise.

It's 1976 and you're invited to be a special guest at the 50th Annual Celebration of Florida's #1 Golfing Destination, Magnus Prime. You'll be given a new identity when you arrive at this very prestigious celebration. Throughout the evening, many curious events will occur, including (gasp!) a murder, and we need you to figure out "whodunit." You can become part of the action or just sit back and enjoy the fun and delicious dinner, served to your table by the suspects, of course. Bring your imagination and appetite to Murder On The 19th Hole - it's comedy to die for!!

Murder On The 19th Hole is playing now through June 2, 2019 at Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with the dinner and show beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person and can be re­served by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.





