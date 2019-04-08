'Broadway & Happy Hour' Features Veterans of Radio City Music Hall, Disney and National Tours

TheatreZone will present its final "Broadway & Happy Hour" afternoon cabaret of this season featuring the cast of its current show, The World Goes 'Round, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 "outside the Zone" at the Moorings Park's auditorium, 120 Moorings Park Drive in Naples. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and wine will be served prior to the performance. Tickets are $35 general admission and may be purchased at www.theatre.zone or by calling the TheatreZone Box Office at 888-966-3352 x1.

The cast includes Charles Logan, recently seen at TheatreZone in the title role of George M. Cohan in George M! and as Bill in Me & My Girl and who has performed at Radio City Music Hall in the Christmas Spectacular; Carolann Sanita VanderMeer, who toured as Marian in the first national tour of The Music Man and internationally as Maria in the European and Asian tours of West Side Story; Kayley Stevens, who was principal/dance captain on Holland America Cruise Line and appeared at TheatreZone last season in Copacabana and Me & My Girl; Patrick Sullivan, who last appeared at TheatreZone as Mack Sennet in Mack & Mabel and whose Broadway credits include Julian in 42nd Street, Gaston in Beauty and the Beast and various roles in Titanic; and singer, actor, improv artist, and cabarista Laura Hodos, who was the first performer to create a solo cabaret show for Walt Disney World as a part of the Disney Event Group and Disney Institute.

Broadway & Happy Hour is sponsored by Moorings Park, FineMark National Bank and Trust and Florida Weekly.





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You