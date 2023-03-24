Boca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 125 to BOCA BACCHANAL Kick-Off

The Boca Raton Historical Society will be hosting the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food, slated for April 28-30.

This year's event was kicked-off with BACCHUS BECKONS, a special event celebrating 20 years of fine wine and food, that was held last week at Priviara Private Aviation Hangar in Boca Raton. At this event, the BOCA BACCHANAL Vintner Dinner pairings were announced:

Vintner Dinners

BOCA BACCHANAL's unique Vintner Dinners will be held over two nights in four beautiful locations throughout Boca Raton. Attendees will enjoy one of four evenings that will pair the talents of internationally acclaimed vintners and distillers with delicious 5-course dinners prepared by renowned chefs. Truly an intimate evening to remember.

Ticket: $350.

Friday, April 28 - 7 pm

Vintner Dinner at The Boca Raton

+ Host: The Boca Raton

+ The Food from The Boca Raton: Andrew Roenbeck, Director of Culinary Operations & Resort Executive Chef; and Peter Annewanter, Executive Chef of MB Supper Club and Flybridge

+ Scotch Whiskey from The Macallan Craigellachie in Scotland-represented by Katie Nahat, Brand Ambassador

Saturday, April 29 - 7 pm

Vintner Dinner #1 in a Private Home

+ Hosts: Thom & Joyce DeVita and Al & Joni Goldberg

+ The Food: Eric Baker, Chef/Owner of Rebel House, AlleyCat, and Big in Japan

+ The Wine: Silver Oak and Twomey Cellars from Napa Valley, California-represented by Anna Pepgjonaj

Vintner Dinner #2 at The Depot for cocktails; then to The Addison for dinner

+ Hosts: David & Holly Meehan and Zoe Lanham & The Addison

+ The Food: Patrick Duffy, Executive Chef, The Addison welcomes to his kitchen:

Jeff Tunks, Executive Chef, Corvina Seafood Grill in Boca Raton

Chris Clime, Executive Chef, PassionFish in Reston, VA

Jose Hernandez, Executive Sous Chef, The Addison

+ The Wine: Domaine Carneros from Napa Valley, California-represented by Winemaker TJ Evans

Vintner Dinner #3 at The Seagate Hotel & Spa

+ Hosts: The Seagate Hotel & Spa with Elizabeth Kelley Grace and Olivia Hollaus

+ The Food from Seagate Hotel & Spa: Chef Gordon Maybory, Director of Culinary; Ivan Acevedo, Executive Chef; and Mitzu Nozaki, Pastry Chef

+ The Wine: ZD Wines from Napa Valley, California-represented by Teresa D'Aurizio, National Sales Manager

Sunday, April 30 - The Grand Tasting

This year's Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting will be held at The Addison from 1 to 4 pm, featuring prized vintners and distillers offering tasting selections of their wines, champagnes, and whiskey, as well as wine and spirits seminars by Macallan and ZD Wines. Attendees will also enjoy generous samplings of signature dishes by celebrated local chefs. There will be a silent auction of wine, dining, travel, and lifestyle packages. Designed by Addison Mizner, The Addison is considered one of the most important pieces of architecture in South Florida.

Grand Tasting Ticket: $125.

Grand Tasting plus a Seminar Ticket: $160

Grand Tasting VIP Ticket: $250

Grand Tasting plus a Seminar VIP Ticket: $285

"BOCA BACCHANAL is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, while providing the entire community with a delightful and tasty opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society," says Mary Csar, Executive Director.

Sponsors for BOCA BACCHANAL 2023 include Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), The Addison, The Boca Raton, The Seagate Hotel & Spa, Boca Magazine, Publix, Crown Wine and Spirits, The Berman Group, BRiC and CP Partners, JM Family, Privaira Private Aviation, The Buzz Agency, Boca Chamber, BLIS, Atlas Event Rental, and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets to BOCA BACCHANAL 2023, please visit www.BocaHistory.org.