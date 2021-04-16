BWW Review: A BRONX TALE at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Broadway Palm's production of A BRONX TALE, directed by Victor Legarreta and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, tells the story of a boy from the Bronx named Calogero.

The show focuses on Calogero's journey as he grows up and has to decide for himself what he considers right and wrong. He gets stuck in some really tough situations with the wrong people, and the audience gets to watch him learn and grow from all of these situations. Sage Spiker plays Calogero, and I really enjoyed his performance. He led the show very well with his acting and singing, and I liked the chemistry between him and the other characters. Ashton Heathcoat played Young Calogero at my performance, and I thought he did a great job. Sonny (Daniel Rosenbaum) was sort of a mentor to Calogero, much to his father Lorenzo's (Andrew Fehrenbacher) disapproval. They had a great bond, and it was nice to watch it develop. Calogero also encounters a bit of a problem when he falls for Jane (Charis Michelle Gullage). This show is set in a time and place where interracial relationships were considered taboo, and Calogero and Jane had to deal with that issue. I absolutely loved Gullage's portrayal of Jane. Her voice was so effortless and beautiful, and I thoroughly enjoyed her acting. The rest of the ensemble also did a great job, and the few bigger musical numbers they had in this show were fun to watch.

This show is really enjoyable to watch because it not only had fun scenes and dancing, but there was also a lot of serious plot points. It was heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time, and I appreciate that a lot. I will say the story feels kind of rushed near the end, but I still had fun watching it.

Broadway Palm still is operating at a reduced capacity, but I will note it appears to be a higher capacity now than their previous shows have been. Masks are required, but I did see some people walking around freely without masks, so just be aware when you attend. Please follow their guidelines.

I'd definitely recommend checking out A BRONX TALE while it's running at Broadway Palm, now through May 22. Shows are Wednesday through Sunday evenings, with select matinees. Tickets range from $48 to $73, with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or in person at the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.