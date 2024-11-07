BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Enters Its Final Weekend At The Belle Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Belle Theatre is presenting Disney's Beauty and the Beast onstage now through November 10th.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out.

If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. The perfect reminder to look beyond one's exterior and find the beauty from within.

Tickets only $25 per adult and $15 for students, can be purchased online: www.TheBelleTheatre.com or by calling, 239-323-5533.

