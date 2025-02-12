ADVICE World Premiere and More Set for Florida Rep 2025-2026 Theatre Season

Florida Repertory Theatre has reveaaled its 28th season in the Historic Arcade and ArtStage Studio Theatres which open to previews on September 30, 2025. The nine-show 2025-2026 season runs through May 10, 2026, and features musicals, comedies, dramas, and new works. Subscriptions are on sale now to renewing patrons and new subscribers, and packages start as low as $294 for six shows. Packages are available for 9, 8, 7, and 6 shows, and offer the biggest savings over single ticket prices – which increase when they go on sale on July 15, 2025.



“In season twenty-eight, our professional theatre will produce nostalgic musicals, an ingenious holiday classic, new and iconic comedies, and heartfelt and electrifying dramas,” said producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen. “Florida Repertory Theatre also continues its commitment to bring audiences in southwest Florida an extraordinary theatre experience at affordable pricing. Audiences should expect to see highly talented and notable professional actors and top-quality theatrical designs expertly crafted on our two stages.”



On September 30, Florida Rep's 28th season kicks off in the ArtStage Studio Theatre with “The Rat Pack Lounge,” by James Hindman and Ray Roderick and arranged by John Glaudini. This fresh and funny musical revue celebrates the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis, Jr. In the magical story the famous ‘rat pack' trio, now in heaven, returns to earth for one special night to treat audiences to over 30 hit songs including “My Way,” “What Kind of Fool Am I?” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” and more. Previews Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and plays through Nov. 9, 2025.



Drama ignites October 28th in the Historic Arcade Theatre with the explosive Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning drama, “Doubt: A Parable” by John Patrick Shanley. The fireworks begin as the exacting principal of a Bronx Catholic school—feared by students and colleagues alike—suspects improper relations between a charismatic priest and a student. She's forced to wrestle with what's fact, what's fiction, and just how far she'll go to expose what she sees as the truth. Previews Oct. 28 – 30 and plays through Nov. 16, 2025.



The season continues in December in the Historic Arcade with a delightful and zany holiday comedy, “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge,” by Mark Brown, the author of "Around the World in 80 Days." This spirited twist on the classic holiday tale is set a year after Scrooge's miraculous transformation. Now back to his old ways, Scrooge is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future for breaking-and-entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Previews Dec 2 – 4, and plays through Dec. 21, 2025.



December also features the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of the new comedy, “Advice,” by Brent Askari, a hilarious new comedy in the ArtStage Studio Theatre. The story follows a married couple, Joy and Ron, who on the eve of their wedding anniversary learn that their idiot friend Gary has written a self-help book…and it's getting published! As they muse on the possible topic, Gary turns up, and invites them to try out some of his “couple exercises.” The pair beg their friend not to quit his day job to become a life coach, but end up uncovering secrets that throw their relationship into chaos! Previews December 9 – 11, 2025, and plays through January 11, 2026.



In January, Florida Rep rings in the new year with “Always… Patsy Cline,” created and originally directed by Ted Swindley and based on the true story. The heartfelt musical follows the powerful true story celebrating the most popular female country singer in recording history. Patsy Cline's legendary voice and rise to stardom took America by storm, and this loving tribute is told through the eyes of her biggest fan and unlikely friend, Louise Seger. “Always…Patsy Cline” is packed with her most beloved songs, including the #1 Jukebox hit of all time, “Crazy,” “Walkin' After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and more! Previews January 6 – 8, and plays through January 26, 2026, in the Historic Arcade Theatre.



The poignant drama, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom begins performances in the immersive ArtStage Studio Theatre in late January. The best-selling book comes to life in this moving autobiographical story following Mitch Albom's visits to his old professor, Morrie Schwartz, as he battles Lou Gehrig's Disease. What begins as a simple visit by the career-driven journalist turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class on the meaning of life. Previews January 27 – 29, and plays through March 1, 2026.



The Olivier Award-winning comedy, “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, hits the Historic Arcade Theatre in February. This hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes follows a fictitious theatre company's opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous. Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hysterical consequences! Previews February 10 – 12, and plays through March 1, 2026.



Sinking its roots into the Historic Arcade Theatre in March is the deviously delicious American cult classic, “Little Shop of Horrors,” by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, and based on the 1960s film by Roger Corman. The story is packed with laughs, thrills, chills, and Motown and doo-wop-inspired hit songs and follows down-on-his-luck flower shop worker Seymour who pines for his beautiful co-worker. When Seymour stumbles across a strange and interesting new plant, he discovers it has the potential to help make his dreams come true, but first, he'll have to tackle the sneaky succulent's unquenchable thirst for human blood. Previews March 17 – 19, and plays through April 12, 2026.



The season closes with a hilarious one-woman comedy, “Denise Fennell's The Bride: Or, Does This Dress Make Me Look Married?” by Rick Pasqualone and Denise Fennell and produced by Key of G Productions. Tour-de-force actress Denise Fennel, the scrappy Sister from last summer's "Late Nite Catechism," tackles the meaning of love, life, and the ritual of marriage. Drawing inspiration from her own life – and the advice of the audience – “The Bride” tackles the decision of a lifetime: Will she, or won't she? Previews April 7 – 9, and plays through May 10 in the immersive ArtStage Studio Theatre.



Subscription packages for 9, 8, 7, and 6 shows are on sale now and offer patrons the option to lock into seats or the flexibility to reserve as the season progresses for as low as $294. The popular Flex Pass offers the greatest flexibility and allows pass holders to lock into $65 tickets for the season after the minimum purchase of six tickets. Preview subscriptions sell out quickly for most plays, so the theatre recommends acting swiftly to lock into those seats and savings while supplies last. Premium subscriptions start at $354 (for six shows) and offer the biggest savings on premium seats.



Single tickets go on sale July 15, 2025, and start at $69/$67 for regular performances and $53/$51 for previews. Single Tickets for “Always… Patsy Cline” and “Little Shop of Horrors” start at $73/$71. Single tickets are priced dynamically and the value increases with demand. The theatre recommends the Flex Pass for single ticket buyers who want to lock into lower prices for the whole season early, then pick performance dates later – and the only way to lock into lower prices for Arcade musicals is to subscribe with any package.



Continuing for the 2025-2026 season, all evening performances in both venues start at 7 PM, except on opening nights (1st Fridays) which begin at the later 8 PM curtain time. Popular matinee performances on Wednesdays (Arcade), Thursdays (ArtStage), selected Fridays (Arcade), Saturdays, and Sundays begin at 2 PM. Florida Rep's FREE parking for ticketed patrons opens two hours before every performance.

