& JULIET, KIMBERLY AKIMBO and More Single Tickets On Sale At Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW has announced that single tickets for all productions in the 2025-2026 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Series are now on sale.

“We can’t wait to share these six outstanding National Touring Broadway shows with our community. Get ready, Fort Myers!” said Scott Saxon, General Manager.

“From the glitz and glamour of Moulin Rouge! to the time-traveling thrills of Back to the Future, this season has something everyone will love,” added Jacob Holland, Box Office Manager.

Single tickets can be purchased online at BBMANNPAH.com, by phone at 239-481-4849, or in person at the box office. Groups of 10 or more can contact Brad Berry at Groups@bbmannpah.com.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

January 13–18, 2026

Winner of four Tony Awards and a Grammy Award, Some Like It Hot is “a super-sized, all-out song-and-dance spectacular!” (The New York Times). Set in Prohibition-era Chicago, two musicians flee the city after witnessing a mob hit, boarding a train that launches the trip—and musical comedy—of a lifetime.

& JULIET

February 3–8, 2026

Created by the Emmy-winning writer of Schitt’s Creek, & Juliet flips the script on Shakespeare’s famous love story. Bursting with pop hits including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” and more, the musical reimagines Juliet’s fate in a bold, high-energy comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

February 17–22, 2026

The 2022 Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical brings the beloved film to the stage. Adapted by original creators Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis, with new music by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, the production features classic songs like “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Get ready for 1.21 gigawatts of musical fun.

MAMMA MIA!

March 10–15, 2026

Set on a sun-drenched Greek island, Mamma Mia! tells the story of a bride’s quest to discover her father’s identity through the unforgettable music of ABBA. Celebrating more than 25 years of global success, this smash-hit musical continues to delight audiences with its humor, heart, and timeless songs.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

April 1–5, 2026

Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo is a heartfelt and hilarious story about a teenager navigating family chaos, a rare genetic condition, and the search for happiness. With a Tony-winning score by Jeanine Tesori and book by David Lindsay-Abaire, the show balances comedy with poignant humanity.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

April 7–12, 2026

Winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! is a dazzling theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and love. Directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh, the production reimagines Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film as an extravagant stage experience.

ABOUT BARBARA B. MANN PERFORMING ARTS HALL AT FSW

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at Florida SouthWestern State College features the largest proscenium stage in Southwest Florida. The 1,874-seat venue hosts touring Broadway musicals, concerts, comedians, symphonies, and more throughout the year. Visit BBMANNPAH.com for more information.