Review: PUB ROYAL at Dôme De Paris

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pub Royal, the electrifying musical inspired by the iconic Québécois band Les Cowboys Fringants, is a vibrant celebration of music, circus, dance, and storytelling that has taken the Dôme de Paris by storm during its performances on April 18 and 19, 2025. Crafted by the visionary collective Les 7 Doigts de la main, which already did wonders for the Tony-winning revival of Pippin in 2013, this production is a tour de force that seamlessly blends folk-rock anthems, heart-pounding acrobatics, spectacular ensemble dancing, and poignant narrative into an unforgettable theatrical experience, whisking the audience away from the moment the curtain rises to a quirky, chaotic bar in Québec—a metaphorical purgatory where broken souls find redemption, humor, and hope. Far more than just a musical, Pub Royal emerges as a cultural phenomenon that pays heartfelt tribute to the late Karl Tremblay, the beloved frontman of Les Cowboys Fringants, while showcasing the boundless creativity of its cast and crew.

The story follows Jonathan Doyer, a straitlaced insurance broker whose journey begins after a car accident leads him into the titular bar, a surreal, purgatorial haven populated by a colorful cast of misfits, each grappling with their own demons. Under the guidance of the enigmatic Siriso, the bar’s master of ceremonies, Jonathan confronts the emptiness of his own existence while unraveling his story alongside those of the bar’s eclectic patrons. The script by Olivier Kemeid, which weaves existential musings with the raw, relatable humor defining Les Cowboys Fringants’ songbook, shines brilliantly, complemented by 14 songs—nine classics and five original tracks by Jean-François Pauzé—that form the production's emotional heartbeat. Standout numbers like "Shooters" and "La fin du show" deliver gut-punching emotional moments that linger long after the final bow.

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble of 20 performers, the production brings together seven actors/singers, seven perfectly drilled dancers, and six circus artists in perfect harmony, led by Richard Charest (Notre-Dame de Paris) as Jonathan Doyer, whose soulful vocals and nuanced performance capture the everyman’s transformative journey. Charest masterfully balances vulnerability and charisma, making him the ideal anchor for this chaotic world, while Kevin Houle (Starmania) as Siriso delivers a magnetic performance that exudes menace and benevolence in equal measure, lighting up every scene he graces. The cast includes Martin Giroux (Dracula – Entre l’amour et la mort) as Johnny Flash, whose rendition of "La fin du show" ("The End of the Show") is heartbreakingly poignant; Émilie Josset (The Little Prince) as Loulou, whose fierce intensity and electrifying vocals stand out; Alexia Gourd (Cats) as Catherine, whose quiet strength and resilience resonate through her nuanced expressions; Christian Laporte (Les Misérables) as Yves, who injects humor and warmth into the production; and Yvan Pedneault (We Will Rock You) as Normand, whose soulfulness grounds the show.

The dancers, including Sunny Boisvert (Cirque du Soleil’s KÀ) and Danny Amaral De Matos (Mystère), elevate the production with Geneviève Dorion-CoupalDorion-Coupal’s (Passe-Partout) kinetic choreography, pulsing seamlessly to the rhythm of the music and creating a visual feast integrated with the narrative. The circus artists, led by Michael Carter and Frida Velasco, dazzle with jaw-dropping feats of acrobatics and voltige, adding layers of spectacle that make Pub Royal feel larger than life and ensuring there’s never a dull moment. Under the direction of Sébastien Soldevila (Passagers), a co-founder of Les 7 Doigts de la main, the production achieves a masterful balance of chaos and control, utilizing the Dôme de Paris’s expansive space to create a dynamic, immersive environment with performers leaping, flipping, and dancing across multi-level sets. Soldevila’s vision for Pub Royal as an “anti-musical comedy” brilliantly blends gritty realism with fantastical elements, honoring the spirit of Les Cowboys Fringants.

With set designer Geneviève Lizotte (Cuisine & Confessions) transforming the stage into a whimsical yet gritty bar, complete with neon signs and weathered wood that evoke lived-in authenticity, and lighting designer Nicolas Descôteaux (Dear Evan Hansen) bathing the stage in shifting hues that mirror the characters’ emotional arcs, the production achieves striking visual depth. Costume Designer Camille Thibault-Bédard (Sérail) brings the eclectic aesthetic to life, mixing retro Québecois flair with circus-inspired flamboyance, while Jean-Sébastien Côté’s (Slava’s Snowshow) sound design ensures crystal-clear resonance of every lyric and note, amplifying the music’s emotional power.

Ultimately, Pub Royal is much more than a musical; it’s a love letter to Québec’s cultural heritage and a testament to the enduring legacy of Les Cowboys Fringants. Following its triumphant April 2024 run at Le Grand Rex, where audiences were singing in the streets, the show’s return to the Dôme de Paris in 2025 solidifies its status as a global sensation, blending humor, heart, and spectacle to captivate both newcomers and devoted fans alike. The bittersweet addition of five new songs recorded by Karl Tremblay before his passing in November 2023 lends the production an extra layer of poignancy, serving as a heartfelt farewell from an iconic artist. From its infectious energy to stellar performances, Pub Royal is a theatrical triumph that leaves audiences laughing, crying, and singing along, with the cast and crew’s passion elevating the production to the stratosphere. If you want to experience the production but missed it in Paris, it will be playing in Canada in May and August.

Reader Reviews