Puy du Fou Theme Park Faces Public Outcry as French Government Gives Exemption to Allow Show with 9,000 Spectators

The Puy du Fou historical theme park is facing public outcry after they were allowed to stage a show with a crowd of 9,000 people, The Jakarta Post reports.

The French government gave the theme park the go ahead, although the current amount of people allowed to gather in France is set to 5,000, along with strict social distancing rules.

The 9,000-person crowd attended the park's Cinescenie theatrical show on Saturday, August 15.

Puy du Fou is a historical theme park in Les Epesses in the heart of the Pays de la Loire region of Western France. Since 1977, Puy du Fou has had a development strategy reflecting its strengths and expertise. Puy du Fou has twice been voted "best theme park in the world". In March 2012 it won the Thea Classic Award in Los Angeles, and in November 2014 it worn the Applause Award in Orlando. Today, it is France's 2nd largest theme park and attracted 2,300,000 visitors in 2018.

