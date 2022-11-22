Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KONTAKTHOF Comes to Opera Nacional de Paris Next Month

Performances run 2-31 December.

Nov. 22, 2022  
KONTAKTHOF Comes to Opera Nacional de Paris Next Month

In the wake of The Rite of Spring (1997) and Orpheus and Eurydice (2005), Kontakthof is Pina Bausch's third piece to enter the repertoire of the Paris Opera Ballet.

In it we find all the elements that characterise this German choreographer: love, angst, violence, desire, sadness and also considerable humour. In a set by Rolf Borzik - a large ballroom with grey walls - men in dark suits and women in satin dresses and stilettos meet, cross paths, confront and size each other up.

The dance is interrupted by micro‑sequences: pauses over memories, snatches of life...

This major work in Pina Bausch's danced theatre, created in Wuppertal in 1978 for twenty or so dancers, requires a strength of expressiveness that reveals the personalities of each performer.

Performances run 2-31 December.




THE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at the National Opera of Paris Photo
THE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at the National Opera of Paris
In Die Zauberflöte, a prince from a far‑off land on a quest to liberate a princess meets a giant snake, a cocky bird‑seller, the Queen of the Night and a High Priest who imposes strange rites of passage.
SALOME Closes This Week at the Paris Opera Photo
SALOME Closes This Week at the Paris Opera
Drawing on Oscar Wilde's scandalous play of the same name, in 1905 Richard Strauss produced the work that was to ensure his status as Wagner's successor in the history of German opera. 'Dance for me, Salome'.
MAYERLING is Now Playing at the Opera National de Paris Photo
MAYERLING is Now Playing at the Opera National de Paris
First performed in 1978 by the Royal Ballet in London, Mayerling, along with L’Histoire de Manon, is Kenneth MacMillan’s most famous ballet. For this vast, three‑act fresco, the British choreographer drew inspiration from an historic event: the suicide of the archduke Rodolphe, heir to the Austrian throne, in the company of his mistress, the baroness Marie Vetsera, in a hunting lodge in Mayerling, near Vienna, in 1889.
European Premiere of STAND UP IF YOURE HERE TONIGHT to Play La Cave Cafe Starting This Mon Photo
European Premiere of STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT to Play La Cave Cafe Starting This Month
Rohm Literary and American Blues Theater will present the European premiere of a new play, STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT, written and directed by John Kolvenbach (Olivier Nominee Love Song) and starring Jim Ortlieb (Broadway's The Farnsworth Invention by Aaron Sorkin) and featuring Julie Kalya.

More Hot Stories For You


KONTAKTHOF Comes to Opera Nacional de Paris Next MonthKONTAKTHOF Comes to Opera Nacional de Paris Next Month
November 22, 2022

In the wake of The Rite of Spring (1997) and Orpheus and Eurydice (2005), Kontakthof is Pina Bausch’s third piece to enter the repertoire of the Paris Opera Ballet.
THE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at the National Opera of ParisTHE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at the National Opera of Paris
November 17, 2022

In Die Zauberflöte, a prince from a far‑off land on a quest to liberate a princess meets a giant snake, a cocky bird‑seller, the Queen of the Night and a High Priest who imposes strange rites of passage.
SALOME Closes This Week at the Paris OperaSALOME Closes This Week at the Paris Opera
November 3, 2022

Drawing on Oscar Wilde's scandalous play of the same name, in 1905 Richard Strauss produced the work that was to ensure his status as Wagner's successor in the history of German opera. 'Dance for me, Salome'.
MAYERLING is Now Playing at the Opera National de ParisMAYERLING is Now Playing at the Opera National de Paris
October 31, 2022

First performed in 1978 by the Royal Ballet in London, Mayerling, along with L’Histoire de Manon, is Kenneth MacMillan’s most famous ballet. For this vast, three‑act fresco, the British choreographer drew inspiration from an historic event: the suicide of the archduke Rodolphe, heir to the Austrian throne, in the company of his mistress, the baroness Marie Vetsera, in a hunting lodge in Mayerling, near Vienna, in 1889.
European Premiere of STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT to Play La Cave Cafe Starting This MonthEuropean Premiere of STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT to Play La Cave Cafe Starting This Month
October 22, 2022

Rohm Literary and American Blues Theater will present the European premiere of a new play, STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT, written and directed by John Kolvenbach (Olivier Nominee Love Song) and starring Jim Ortlieb (Broadway's The Farnsworth Invention by Aaron Sorkin) and featuring Julie Kalya.
share