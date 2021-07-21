Festival d'Avignon Cancels AUTOPHAGIES and INK

Festival d'Avignon has announced that it has cancelled its productions of Autophagies by Eva Doumbia from July 18 and INK by Dimitris Papaioannou from July 20 to 25.

The cancellations come due to team members being affected by COVID-19.

Read the full statement below:

We are sorry to inform you that the performances of Eva Doumbia's Autophagies on July 18, 19 and 20 at 6pm and 8pm are cancelled and that the team of Dimitris Papaioannou's INK will not be able to go to the Festival d'Avignon.

Several team members are affected by Covid-19 or contact.

Spectators will be automatically reimbursed. Following the announcements of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron on July 12, 2021, we inform you the new information concerning the application of the new sanitary protocol of the 75th edition from July 21: application of the sanitary pass to all the venues of the Festival d'Avignon.