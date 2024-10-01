Tickets to All 2025 Season Shows at Beef & Boards Now On Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets to all 2025 Season shows at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre are now available to the public. The season includes five new shows to its stage, including the Broadway hits Jersey Boys and Waitress, plus Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. The theatre is also bringing back family favorites including Disney’s The Little Mermaid and its signature holiday production: A Beef & Boards Christmas.

Beef & Boards opens its 2025 Season with the Agatha Christie murder mystery Murder on the Orient Express, the first new show to its stage in the season. An American tycoon is discovered stabbed in his compartment, which locked from the inside, aboard the luxurious Orient Express. Isolated in a snowstorm and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to solve the case – before the murderer strikes again! Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, Murder on the Orient Express is presented from Jan. 9 through Feb. 9. This show is rated PG.

Headlining the 2025 Season is the captivating story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and their unforgettable music in Jersey Boys. Also new to the Beef & Boards stage, Jersey Boys opens on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. It’s the remarkable journey of four blue-collar kids from the streets of New Jersey and their 40-year friendship, with its struggles and triumphs, that led to the hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “My Eyes Adored You,” and many more. Jersey Boys won the Tony Award for Best Musical and is on stage through April 13. The show is rated PG-13.

Then, starting April 17, the Church Basement Ladies are back in the show that started it all! Times are quickly changing in 1965, and these formidable women do all they can to keep things from boiling over below the house of God. Based on the Scandinavian Lutheran humor writings of Janet Martin and Suzann Nelson, the women of Church Basement Ladies are characters who can be found in any denomination. Together they tackle both food and food for thought while managing a record breaking Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter fundraiser and a hot July wedding. Rated G, this show is on stage through May 18.

Starting May 22, dive into Beef & Boards 2025 Family Show, Disney’s The Little Mermaid. In this journey “Under The Sea,” the adventurous mermaid Ariel longs to live in the world above. When she falls for a human prince, she bargains with Ursula, the sea witch, to gain human legs so she can be with him. But every bargain has a price, and Ariel needs the help of her friends and her father, King Triton, to escape the witch’s wrath. As the 2025 Family Show, tickets for The Little Mermaid are discounted by $10 for all kids ages 3-15. It’s on stage through July 13.

Beef & Boards serves up for the first time, starting July 17, the sweet treat by Sara Bareilles: Waitress. Jenna, a talented piemaker and waitress, longs for a way out of her small town as she creates magic from scratch with her rolling pin – each delicious pie filled with her dreams and fears. Just when she faces her biggest challenge of all, a local baking contest just might be the opportunity of a lifetime. With a heaping serving of humor, a sprinkling of hope, and a dash of romance, this musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. New to the Beef & Boards stage, Waitress is rated PG-13 and continues through Aug. 31.

Get out those Blue Suede Shoes and make reservations at the Heartbreak Hotel, the next new show in 2025 at Beef & Boards. This prequel to Million Dollar Quartet follows the tender story of Elvis Presley in his youth, and the moments that led him to become “The King of Rock and Roll.” This celebration of the legend and his music includes over 40 Elvis hits and iconic songs including, “That’s All Right,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Burning Love,” “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” “Hound Dog,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and, yes, “Blue Suede Shoes.” Rated PG, Heartbreak Hotel is on stage Sept. 4 – Oct. 12.

Opening Oct. 16 is the hilarious musical Tootsie, the fifth and final new show to the Beef & Boards stage in 2025. To get his dream role, desperate and out-of-work actor Michael Dorsey disguises himself as actress “Dorothy Michaels.” The tactic works, and “Dorothy” becomes a Broadway sensation! While his audiences fall for Dorothy, Michael falls for the woman of his dreams – and realizes the trick isn’t becoming a star. It’s keeping up the act. Based on the hit film starring Dustin Hoffman, Tootsie is rated R and on stage until Nov. 23.

Back for the 2025 holidays is the original variety show A Beef & Boards Christmas. This seasonal spectacular includes Santa and his friends in a sparkling array of holiday songs, stories, and dance. Beautiful costumes and nostalgic performances make this a beloved favorite for generations of families and guests of all ages. Opening Nov. 28, A Beef & Boards Christmas continues through a New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31.





