RUNNING DOWN A DREAM: AN EVENING OF SONGS & STORIES WITH DREW POWELL Comes To Feinstein's This October

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael will present Running Down a Dream: An Evening of Songs & Stories with Drew Powell on Saturday, October 4, 2025. The one-night-only event will feature the beloved Indiana-born actor in conversation with legendary broadcaster Tom Griswold for an evening of stories, songs, and laughs.

Powell, known for roles on Ponderosa, FOX’s Gotham, and HBO Max’s The Pitt, will reflect on his journey from Noblesville and Lebanon, Indiana to a career in film and television. The intimate evening will include personal anecdotes, a live Q&A, and musical performances tied to pivotal moments in Powell’s life and career.

Joining Powell is Tom Griswold, longtime host of the nationally syndicated The Bob & Tom Show, who will guide the conversation with his trademark humor and insight. Together, the two Hoosiers will explore the formative experiences and challenges that shaped Powell’s path from the Midwest to Hollywood.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for dinner and drinks, with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Running Down a Dream: An Evening of Songs & Stories with Drew Powell

Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael, 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN 46032

Tickets and additional information: www.feinsteinshc.com

For group sales (8 or more): Email sales@hotelcarmichael.com

Phone: 317-688-1947

Feinstein’s programming regularly features top-tier talent in an intimate cabaret setting. For the full calendar of upcoming events, visit the venue website.