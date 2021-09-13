Photos: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Every Brilliant thing is coming to Fort Wayne Civic Theatre! The production runs September 11th through 19th, 2021.

You're six years old. Your mother is in the hospital. Dad says she's "done something stupid." She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that's brilliant about the world. Everything that's worth living for. 1. Ice cream. 2. Kung Fu movies. 3. Burning things. 4. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. 5. Construction cranes. 6. Me.

You leave it on her pillow. You know she's read it because she's corrected your spelling. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own. This touching and funny one-man, interactive play is a look at depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love. Todd Frymier has been cast in this one-man show.

Photo Credit: Rob Borel



