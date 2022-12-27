Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON YOUR FEET! National Tour Comes To Fort Wayne Next Month

The production plays Fort Wayne on January 24th.

Dec. 27, 2022  

The brand new non-Equity national tour of the Broadway smash hit ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan will come to Fort Wayne next month on January 24th.

The cast of ON YOUR FEET! is led by Gaby Albo as Gloria Estefan and Samuel Garnica as Emilio Estefan with Francisca Tapia as Gloria Fajardo, Adriel Orlando Garcia as José Fajardo, Adela Romero as Consuelo, Lauren Danielle Horgan as Rebecca Fajardo, Katie McCollum as Young Gloria, Javier Iván as Young Emilio and Nayib, and Augusto Guardado as Phil. The ensemble includes Facundo Agustín, Miguel Flores, Arquímides González, Emilee Hassanzadeh, Marielisa Lugo, Madelin Marchant, Miranda Pepin, Reynel Reynaldo, Ralphie Rivera de Jesús, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Rodolfo Santamarina, Kristen Tarragó, Sebastian Treviño, Zaiedd Vélez and Marina Vidal.

The ON YOUR FEET! band, led by Music Director Daniel Gutierrez (also on keyboard), features Jaime Ibacache Palma (Assistant Music Director, guitar), Jaime Rodriguez (drums), Danny Santiago (bass), Manny Marquez (percussion), Pedro Carrero (trombone) and Linda Briceño (trumpet). This world class group of musicians includes GRAMMY winners and nominees, multi-instrumentalists, and artists who have performed with pop and rock legends.

ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time GRAMMY Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway debut that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award® nomination for Best Choreography.

For more information and a complete list of dates and venues, please visit OnYourFeetMusical.com.




