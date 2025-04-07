No Title Needed Welcomes Synergize Founder Aaron Stanton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“No Title Needed” is a show celebrating the passions that enrich our lives. This week, No Title Needed welcomes Aaron Stanton, the founder of Synergize, now in its 6th year. Stanton explains that with his desire to form deep relationships, Synergize actually found him.

When asked about the purpose of Synergize and what the group does, Stanton didn't struggle at all with the purpose. “The purpose is to develop relationships with one another.” He explains that the roles we often play in one another's life is good, but the relationship that develops is truly awesome. What Synergize actually does was a bit more challenging to answer as Stanton says it is always evolving.

Stanton explores the idea of networking with the idea generally being, “What can we get from one another?” Stanton found he wanted more than that. He wanted a more friendship forward approach.

Learn how he took that traditional networking approach and changed it. Stanton also explains how he brings Synergize to others, as well as his favorite ice breaker question and how it guides him in developing various depths of relationships.

Stanton explains a focus of Synergize on non-profits and why those groups are important. He also shares his desire to forever be a student – always learning and discovering. Synergize offers events in various locations in the community that Stanton describes as ‘transformative'.

Synergize is housed at the corner of Rangeline Road and Elm Street in Carmel. You can learn more about Synergize and their events at their website: https://synergizeindy.com/

Tune in next week as No Title Needed welcomes Executive Director of Indy Design Week, Tori Witter.

Plan to join No Title Needed every week as Scott Osborne and Cindy Collins welcome a new guest and explore what fuels people and passions beyond the 9-to-5 grind.

Each week, the show will be recorded inside Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael. The show will air Mondays at 8 am.

Comments