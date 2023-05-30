Judy Kuhn Comes to Feinstein's at the Hotel Carmichael in June

Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN invites you to spend an intimate evening with the multiple Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award nominee Judy Kuhn . Judy will perform for two evenings, Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

Judy is known for her work on Broadway in such shows as Les Misérables, Chess, She Loves Me and Fun Home. She sang the title role in Disney’s Pocahontas, including her rendition of “Colors of the Wind,” which won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for “Best Original Song.”

In addition to her work on stage, film and television, Judy has appeared on concert stages around the world including Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall and London’s Royal Albert Hall. She has recorded four solo albums: Just in Time: Judy Kuhn Sings Jule Styne; Rodgers, Rodgers & Guettel; All This Happiness; and Serious Playground: The Songs of Laura Nyro.

Feinstein’s is thrilled to welcome Judy to this intimate venue and wants to share this unforgettable experience with you.

Judy shared her feelings on doing this show, as well. "I am so excited to share this show with the audiences at Feinstein’s at the Carmichael. I am going to sing old favorites from shows I have been in like Chess and She Loves Me as well as new favorites from Hamilton, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kander & Ebb and more. AND I will be accompanied by the wonderful Todd Almond who will be joining me on some duets!”

Todd Almond is a writer and performer whose theatrical credits include original music for Sarah Ruhl’s Stage Kiss; original music and lyrics for The Public Theater/Public Works’ The Tempest; original book for Girlfriend; original music and lyrics for Yale Rep’s We Have Always Lived in the Castle; and original music and lyrics for The Odyssey at The Old Globe in San Diego. Todd both produced and served as musical director for Sherie Rene Scott’s album All Will Be Well as well as the show on which the album was based, Piece of Meat. Almond also music-directs for Broadway’s Laura Benanti and can be heard on her live album In Constant Search of the Right Kind of Attention.