John Lloyd Young Returns To Feinstein's Stage For Two Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young will return to the FEINSTEIN'S stage. Coming up on Thursday, June 12 and Friday, June 13, for two shows, Young presents: Mostly Soul. Beloved Hits from Motown to Broadway

A film, stage and concert artist, as well as a Tony and Grammy Award winner, Young leaves virtually no stone unturned as he interprets the greatest hits of Little Anthony, The Platters, Sam Cooke, Smokey, Luther and, yes, some Jersey Boys, too, although the show is mostly soul.

Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical and international hit, JERSEY BOYS. For his performance as Valli, Young won the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. He sings lead vocals on the Platinum, Grammy Award-winning JERSEY BOYS Original Cast Recording. Young re-created his Broadway turn onscreen for director Clint Eastwood in Warner Bros.' film adaptation of JERSEY BOYS, becoming one of only a select-few actors in entertainment history to take his Tony-winning role to the big screen.

Young's interpretations of classic favorites and genre-bending knockouts range from nostalgic pop and R&B to jazz, Broadway, and beyond. As a concert artist, Young has taken his expertly-curated repertoire of classic pop and R&B to filled-to-capacity rooms, thrilling his audiences with a “disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere” (The New York Times). He has played The White House, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Hollywood Bowl, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Mar-a-Lago, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Country Club, New York's Café Carlyle, Feinstein's in NY and San Francisco, Radio City Music Hall, the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and New Year's Eve in Times Square.

Young has appeared on Live with Kelly and Michael, The Today Show, Extra, Entertainment Tonight, NPR's All Things Considered and Here and Now, Access Hollywood, C-SPAN's Washington Journal and more.

John Lloyd Young's five-star-rated solo album of classic R&B, My Turn..., debuted as a best-seller on Amazon. It remains a fan-favorite with several songs from the album requested at each of his live performances.

Appointed to the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities by Barack Obama, Young was sworn in at the Supreme Court of the United States by Justice Elena Kagan. As a member of the Committee, Young represented the United States on the first U.S. Cultural Mission to the Republic of Cuba, along with fellow Committee members Kal Penn and Alfre Woodard, guest artists Usher, Smokey Robinson, Dave Matthews, violinist Joshua Bell, playwright John Guare, U.S. arts officials, including the Chairs of the NEA and the Smithsonian Institution, and members of Congress.

Young ardently supports charities including the USO, amFAR and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and has been a member of the American Civil Liberties Union since 1995.

Visit www.johnlloydyoung.com for more details on John Lloyd Young

Young's shows are intended for fans over 16 years of age. Events start at 7:30 pm both evenings but doors open at 5:30 for dinner and drinks.

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 17% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Vote Now!