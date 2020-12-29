Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Nominated For Two Arts United Awards

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre has received nominations for two 2021 Arts United Awards!

FWCT Has been nominated for a 2021 Arts United Award for its all-female production of the musical 1776.

The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre has been the leading theatrical producing theatre in Northeast Indiana since 1927, showcasing and nurturing local talent. The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre was the only arts organization in Northeast Indiana to receive a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts, which helped to fund the production of the musical 1776 with an all-female cast in honor of the centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment and the relentless dedication of suffragettes.

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted American women the right to vote, a right known as women's suffrage, and was ratified on August 18, 1920, ending almost a century of protest. The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre's Artistic Committee selected this

project to honor and highlight the struggle and the contribution of women. The production's artistic vision was innovative in reimagining the cast as all female in what traditionally is cast as an all male production. In addition to the female cast, the Civic Theatre also purposely selected a talented female director and production team.

The group also received a 2021 Arts United Award Nomination for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, Foellinger Theatre, Sweetwater.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the Civic Theatre quickly adapted to protect audiences and performers from the spread of COVID-19. The Civic approached the Fort Wayne Park Commissioners which were also dealing with many cancellations of planned summer concerts at the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre. A collaboration allowed both organizations to be resilient in the face of the challenges presented.

The Civic Theatre took the lead in reopening with devoted volunteers, performers, and loyal patrons. To prepare for the shows, the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre also adapted auditions and rehearsals to protect staff and performers in collaboration with Sweetwater Sound to provide a large enough venue to social distance auditionees.

For the actual performances, the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre also worked with the Fort Wayne Parks Department/Foellinger Outdoor Theatre to develop safe seating with social distancing. The outdoor theatre allowed patrons to attend a performance with adequate spacing between seats. The team developed a schedule for performances that allowed the Civic Theatre to provide the community with six live performances each of our first two productions of our season, Legally Blonde and 1776.



Tune into Fort Wayne's NBC on January 16 at 7pm or January 17 at 7pm to MyTV Fort Wayne to view the 2021 version of the Arts United Awards!

As COVID-19 has impacted the majority of arts and culture activity throughout 2020, Arts United, in partnership with Fort Wayne's NBC, celebrate those who have continued to contribute to our creative community in the midst of uncertainty in lieu of the traditional awards ceremony.

For more information and a complete list of all nominees go to ArtsUnited.org.