ESQUE Burlesque to Present NAUGHTY AND NICE at Feinstein's In Carmel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ESQUE Burlesque, will present "Naughty and Nice," the sexiest show Carmel may ever see! Indulge in an evening of seductive charm and cheeky fun. With credits including Broadway National Tours, symphony shows, dance companies and concert appearances, these singers, dancers, musicians and top cabaret artists return for this holiday installation!

You will enjoy performances from Champagne Booblé, Johnnie Serendae, Kiki Uka-lei-mi, Coda Le Beau, Miss Raleigh 1999, Billy's Brother, the Double-Take Twins, and your holiday host: Bob and Tom's, Wendy Reed singing the over-the-top hit that made her a local, holiday legend! The cast includes Alexa Abbott, Kelvin Burzon, Sawyer Harvey, Johnnie Ray Hughes, Emmaline Tolley, Jill Kelly Howe, Deb Wims, and Carol Worcel.

Presented by Worcel Shepard Productions, ESQUE Burlesque is where elegance meets allure, and every performance is a showstopper! Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind burlesque experience at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael—where the art of tease meets true sophistication!

Coming up on Thursday, November 6 and Sunday, November 9, prepare to step into a world of glam, glitter, and dazzling decadence with this sensational burlesque show. This sultry, high-energy performance blends captivating choreography and a touch of old-school Hollywood glamour.

The cast of talented performers bring both classic burlesque tradition and bold, contemporary twists to the stage. With its luxurious setting at Feinstein's, known for its intimate ambiance and world-class entertainment, ESQUE promises an unforgettable experience for lovers of provocative artistry and bold, thrilling performances.

Fans of Carol Worcel will be thrilled to know she is also part of the show. The show is choreographed by Carol Worcel and Kenny Shepard (“Best Choreographer,” Broadway World 2024). Costumes are being done by Anthony Sirk (“Best Costume Designer,” Broadway World 2024), Lighting Designer is James Ledesma. Sound Editor will be Zach Rosing (“Best Sound Designer,” Broadway World 2024) and Production Manager is Susan Gilbert.

Whether you're a connoisseur of burlesque or a newcomer to the scene, ESQUE will leave you mesmerized, immersed in a celebration of beauty, confidence, and creativity. Intended for adults only,

The November 6 show begins at 7:30 pm with doors opening at 5:30 for dinner and drinks. The Sunday show on November 9 follows a brunch. Doors will open at 10 am for brunch, with the show starting at 11:30 am.

Tickets are available on Feinstein's website at https://www.feinsteinshc.com/events. For larger parties of 6 or more, contact the box office at 317.688.1947. Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL

Nestled in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is an intimate live entertainment venue that blends world-class performances with an elevated dining experience. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the venue hosts up to five events weekly, offering an elegant yet inviting atmosphere where every seat feels like the best in the house. With a capacity of 133 in the main dining room and bar, plus an exclusive private dining room for up to 16 guests, Feinstein's delivers an unforgettable nightlife experience where music, culinary artistry, and ambiance come together seamlessly.