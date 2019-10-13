Don't Miss CHOIR BOY at Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab

Don't miss your opportunity to see CHOIR BOY, presented by Genesis Outreach, Inc, at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab on Main Street.

You may recognize the show title from its 2019 Tony Award nominations for Best Play, Best Choreography, and a special award for Outstanding Vocal Arrangements. CHOIR BOY shares a moving coming-of-age story that you won't forget, written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, American playwright and Oscar-winning screenwriter of 2016's Moonlight.

As CHOIR BOY's Facebook page explains: "For 50 years, the elite Charles R. Drew Prep School has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men; its legendary gospel choir an emblem of all it holds true. But for Pharus Young, the opportunity to take his rightful place as the leader of these talented vocalists comes at a price. Can he still earn his place in these hallowed halls and sing in his own key?"

Albert Brownlee directs, with choreography by Adrian Curry, lighting and sound design by Kibwe Cooper, and scenic design by Benjamin Charles Roney.

All proceeds from this benefit run of the show will assist homeless individuals served by Genesis Outreach, Inc, a Fort Wayne organization that strives to provide family reunification and avenues towards permanent housing, self-sufficiency, and long-term sobriety.

Be sure to snag your tickets today by clicking here to go to the online Box Office!





