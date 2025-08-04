Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra to Present Frank Sinatra Tribute at Feinstein's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra present an evening of swinging, seductive music as they pay tribute to the “Chairman of the Board” with a tasteful celebration of Frank Sinatra's legendary life and work. This is not about crass impersonations—rather, you'll be serenaded with classic Sinatra hits like “Summer Wind,” “One For My Baby,” “In The Wee Small Hours of the Morning,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” and many more.

With each song, you'll be captivated by lush arrangements and smooth, stylish crooning. Between the tunes, Don and the orchestra will share entertaining anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories of Ol' Blue Eyes himself.

Doors will open at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks, with the shows beginning at 7:30.