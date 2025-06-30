Branden & James To Return To Feinstein's With Special Guest Effie Passero

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Coming to Feinstein's stage on Thursday, July 10, isCelloVoci, a newly formed classical-crossover group starring internationally renowned cello and vocal duo, BRANDEN & JAMES, along with powerhouse singer/songwriter Effie Passero from American Idol & Postmodern Jukebox.

The trio presents a tour-de-force of epic musical collaborations and lighthearted stories that will make you both laugh and cry. Since forming a group during the pandemic, the trio has toured extensively on the West and East Coast and the Midwest, along with several cities in Mexico.

This powerhouse trio were all working in Puerto Vallarta when the pandemic hit. Branden & James have traditionally played a residency there for the past 9 years in the winter. Passero was there as a special guest in jazz singer Spencer Day's show. The boys heard her sing and were overwhelmed by her talent as a singer, but also as a deeply moving songwriter. They invited her to be part of their upcoming virtual concerts they were broadcasting in the states to those who were locked down in the first Covid winter – the beginning of a beautiful relationship.

Their coming together at that time was practical, really: it provided them an income at a time when they didn't otherwise have one. It was a strange time to be a music professional with no means or venues to play music in. They all had to pivot. Bonding through a time like that on a personal level was so deep and intense because they were all going through the same thing. The experience at that unprecedented time only deepened their musical connection and focus on one another.

Branden and James have been impressing audiences around the globe since 2015 with their unique arrangements, undeniable charm and wit. Branden, the duo's singer and pianist, was a finalist on Season 8 of America's Got Talent. Australian Cellist James was a featured cellist for Olivia Newton-John, Bernadette Peters and Idina Menzel before collaborating with Branden.

After finishing as a semi-finalist on American Idol, Passero has made a name for herself touring the globe with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox. Her viral music videos with the globally famous jazz collective have amassed millions of views on YouTube. “Music is my life,” she says. “I'm enjoying the thrill ride I'm on, and I can't wait to see what the future holds.”

As the three came together, their chemistry was immense. They kept performing together, and then started touring together when the world opened up again. They had some crossover fans already, but people on both sides became huge converts when the three of them appeared together. The fans kept saying how much they enjoyed them all individually, but the three of them together was "next level magic." They knew they had something special.

They released their first collaborative album entitled Happy Days, and just recently made their solo concert debut at New York City's Carnegie Hall in October of last year. In 2025, they look forward to concert appearances in Australia, Mexico, Bulgaria, Greece, France, as well as several performances across the U.S. They named their album as they did due to the music contained in it. The first song is a cover of the iconic duet Happy Days/Get Happy by Judy Garland and Barbara Streisand. They wanted to use that as the anchor theme for the record. Their music tends to be heartfelt and emotional, but with so much going on in the world, they wanted to remind people with the title that they'd recorded these songs to uplift and inspire people, not to make them sad and emotional.

This concert at Feinstein's will be spectacular. It will feature everything from Adele to Andrea Bocelli to Gnarls Barkley, some originals, Moulin Rouge, Nina Simone, and a Broadway song or two: all with their classical-pop spin that's heavy on the cello and vocals. They are three people who enjoy performing all styles of music. There is truly something for everyone in a CelloVoci show.

While the world constantly seems to be going through some sort of major turmoil, the trio want audiences to come in for 75 minutes and forget about the stresses of life for a while. Music is a magical language we can all communicate in. Branden & James have played several times now at Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael. With Effie Passero as a special guest, their combined sound will wow and amaze audiences in a fresh, new way. The hope is that people leave feeling hopeful, inspired and invigorated.

Check out the website to get your tickets for this event and to show what else is coming up: www.feinsteinshc.com. If you're considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's and need tickets for 8 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.com. Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

