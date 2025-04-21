BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to be Presented at Central Indiana Dance Ensemble

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This season celebrated the 25th Anniversary for Central Indiana Dance Ensemble. CIDE IS wrapping up this celebratory season by stepping with their dancers into the enchanted world of Beauty and the Beast, presented May 17 and 18 at The Tarkington Theater at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts.

This brand-new ballet features original choreography by Paul Tillman. Tillman is a dancer, choreographer and director who has been working professionally for the past 15 years. Tillman is originally from Dallas, Tx. He began his pre-professional training with Dallas Ballet Company. He then trained at Boston Ballet's Pre-Professional Division. Tillman joined Ballet Arkansas in 2009 and has performed classic works such as Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet Balcony Pas de Deau, Agnes De Mille's The Other Pas de Deau, Balse Fantaisies and Donizetti. He has also been featured in original choreography by Flockworks, Ma Cong, Chris Stuart, Harrison McEldowney, Greg Sample, Mariana Oliveira and many others.

In addition to performing, Tillman has choreographed a number of original pieces for Ballet Arkansas and has choreographed and directed an original full length Peter Pan ballet for Blackbird Academy of Arts.

After months of rehearsals and magical moments in the studio, the dancers are ready to bring this timeless tale to life on stage. This will be an unforgettable journey filled with elegance, heart and just a touch of fairy tale magic.

Tickets for this production are available now at thecenterpresents.org or call 317-843-3800. There will be two shows on Saturday, May 17, at 2 and 7:30 pm and two on Sunday, May 18 at 1 and 4 pm.

In other news for CIDE, they will be returning to Spokane, Washington, for The Ballet Alliance Dance Festival in late April. Twenty-five students will be making the trip. The Ballet Alliance Festival is an annual 4-day Festival where dancers take master classes from renowned instructors, participate in dance-related seminars, perform for peers, and forge new relationships. Dancers are seen by recruiters from world-class ballet schools, professional dance companies, and college/university dance programs. It is common for dancers to be awarded scholarships to summer intensives, early acceptance to higher education dance programs and receive apprenticeships or professional contracts from Artistic Directors.

As the season wraps up, CIDE offers a special thanks to their season sponsors, including Pathways Learning Academy and The Children's Courtyard. Their support helps make dreams come true.

Comments