All for One Productions to Present WINNIE-THE-POOH: HOMEWARD BOUNCE! in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All for One Productions will present WINNIE-THE-POOH: HOMEWARD BOUNCE! October 3–5 and 10–12, 2025, at the PPG ArtsLab. The new play, based on A.A. Milne’s beloved stories, will feature Tigger, who did not appear in the company’s original 2024 production, Winnie-the-Pooh: A Dream of Honey. Tickets are available now.

Following the enthusiastic response to last year’s production, Artistic Director Lauren Nichols invited the returning cast to create another family-centered story. Like the original, the play uses the framing of a multi-generational family, each of whom maps onto one of the iconic characters from the Hundred Acre Wood. Homeward Bounce! follows little Roo and his new friend Tigger, whose boundless energy proves challenging for many of the forest’s inhabitants.

Special Performances and Events

A sensory-friendly matinee with sign-language interpretation will be offered on Saturday, October 11, at 2:30 p.m. Underwritten by the AWS Foundation and Brotherhood Mutual, free tickets are available through the ArtsTix Box Office at tickets.artstix.org. Reservations are required to guarantee seats.

In addition, a special children’s event, A Picnic in the Hundred Acre Wood, will take place on Saturday, October 4. This one-hour, interactive experience will allow young audiences to meet the characters, learn a song, watch a scene from the first play, collect autographs, enjoy a snack, and take photos with the cast. Seating is limited, with sessions at 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets for Winnie-the-Pooh: Homeward Bounce! are $22 for adults, $19 for seniors (60+), and $15 for students or groups of 8+. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by calling (260) 422-4226 or visiting tickets.artstix.org.