Actors Theatre Of Indiana Will Celebrate The Holidays At Feinsteins Next Week

Performances are Thursday, December 15, 2022 and Friday, December 16, 2022.

Dec. 09, 2022  

"Celebrate the Holidays with ATI" returns this season. The tradition continues at the elegant and beautiful Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael.

Join Actors Theatre of Indiana as they celebrate the Holiday Season! Hear the music we all know and love, plus some talented special guests to join in the fun.

Judy Fitzgerald, Cynthia Collins, Matt Branic and the Carmel High School Choir Select Sound will perform Christmas favorites. And you can count on a visit from the jolly old elf, himself.

This is a two-performance engagement. The first night is on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The second is Friday, December 16, 2022. Doors open at 5:30 with the show beginning at 7:30.

So, whether you're naughty or nice, grab the family and don't miss this perfect way to enjoy "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!" Get tickets by going to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213923®id=335&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.feinsteinshc.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 317-688-1947 T-F from 10-2 pm.

Feinstein's Cabaret is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel IN 46032. Celebrate the Holidays with ATI is sponsored by United Fidelity Bank - Carmel, Chris & Kelli Prader and City of Carmel, Indiana Government.



