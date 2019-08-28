Measure for Measure Theatre Welcomes Intimacy Choreographer Nicole Perry

Nicole Perry. Photo by Ashley E. Smith.

Measure for Measure Theatre welcomes Nicole Perry to their production team for the 2019-2020 season. She will serve as the company's intimacy choreographer for their productions of In the Heights, Island Song and Pippin. She will also serve as choreographer for Pippin.

Intimacy choreographers are responsible for staging moments of intimacy in order to create safe, repeatable and effective storytelling in an ethical manner. These scenes can range from sexual activity to emotionally vulnerable exchanges between two characters. By hiring an intimacy choreographer like Perry, Measure for Measure is committed to making believable moments in a safe environment.

Perry is a director, choreographer, intimacy choreographer, actor and dancer based in South Florida. She recently served as intimacy choreographer and movement director for A Streetcar Named Desire (Philadelphia Fringe Festival/Deep Blue Theatre Collective). Recent South Florida performance credits include The Fantasticks (Curtain Call Playhouse), God of Carnage (Chicken Coop Theatre), and Gypsy (Miami Stage Company).

Perry is a member of the Association of Theatre and Movement Educators, Florida Dance Education Association, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and TYA/USA. She holds a dual-degree in music and dance from Eastern University and is currently a PhD candidate in Spirituality and the Arts at Ocean Seminary College.

For more information on Perry and her work, please visit www.nicoleperry.org. For more information on Measure for Measure Theatre, please visit www.measureformeasuretheatre.com.

To purchase tickets for In the Heights, Island Song and Pippin, please visit measureformeasuretheatre.com or call the Sunrise Civic Center Box Office at (954) 747-4646.

The Sunrise Civic Center is located at 10610 W. Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise. The Sunrise Civic Center box office is open during the following hours: Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday from 12 p.m.; and one hour before shows.

