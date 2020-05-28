Island City Stage Announces Plan For 2020-2021 Season

Island City Stage has announced that it will be re-opening with a new season beginning this coming October.



Artistic Director Andy Rogow stated that, "As an intimate theater the decisions we made needed to be driven by the comfort and safety of both our patrons and our artists. After conducting research, surveying our audience, and consulting with our artists and other arts organizations in the region we concluded that waiting until the end of October was the right thing to do. As the opening date approaches we will determine how to best comply with guidelines from the medical community and governmental entities to ensure that experiencing live theater is once again a vibrant and safe experience. We also understand that the evaluation of the situation must be ongoing and, as a non-profit that serves the community, the health and well being of our patrons and artists must be the priority."

The three productions that remained in the 2019-2020 season have all been re-scheduled for the new season with most of the original casting and artistic teams in place so patrons won't miss any play they may have been looking forward to. The 2020-2021 season is now as follows:

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns by Drew Droege

Directed by Michael Leeds

October 29 - November 22, 2020

The season opens with the acerbic Off- Broadway hit the New York Times deemed "devastatingly funny"! It's celebration time in this one-man comedy as Josh and Brennan are about to get married in Palm Springs on a lovely Saturday afternoon. However, the night before becomes a drunken, drug-fueled riot, because their friend Gerry has arrived, furious that their invitation says "Please refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns." Whichever way you see him- as either your ideal or worst nightmare wedding guest - Gerry is overwhelming in real life, but also a raucous delight.

The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess

Directed by Michael Leeds

January 14 - February 7, 2021

The office of a white, liberal, lesbian history professor at an elite ivy league university explodes with conflict when a black student arrives to discuss the thesis of her essay: "A successful American Revolution was only possible because of the existence of slavery". What begins as a polite clash in perspectives ignites into an urgent debate about race, history, and power.

The Mystery of Irma Vep - A Penny Dreadful by Charles Ludlam

Directed by Andy Rogow

April 1 - April 25, 2021

Charles Ludlam's hilarious masterpiece is an adventure mystery and door-slamming farce that spoofs everything from Victorian melodrama to Alfred Hitchcock's "Rebecca". Two actors play all of the roles in this tour-de-force, quick-change marathon in which vampire attacks, werewolf sightings, and the resurrection of an Egyptian princess will make you die laughing!

The Mystery of Love and Sex by Bathsheba Doran

Directed by Michael Leeds

June 3 - June 27, 2021

Summer heats up with "The Mystery of Love and Sex" which the New York Times praised as "perfectly wonderful". Deeply insightful and very funny, the play captures the aimless, yet sexually-focused swagger of twentysomethings, as well as the guarded, practiced veneer of their parents. We will find that all four are carrying secrets and resentments that affect the others. The answers they are led to eventually reveal that the path forward is not always the one right in front of you.



Suddenly, Last Summer by Tennessee Williams

Directed by Andy Rogow

August 12 - September 5, 2021

Mulitple Carbonell Award-winner Angie Radosh stars in this classic Tennessee Williams play in which Mrs. Venable is determined to lobotomize her niece, Catherine, to keep her quiet about the mysterious circumstances of her son's death. Scandal and greed lurk around every corner in the play Williams considered his most poetic. "We all use each other and that's what we think of as love". Hypocrisy, greed, sexual repression, a secret journal, and cannibalism -it's all packed into this steamy pot boiler.



All performances are at the Wilton Theater Factory, home of Island City Stage, 2304 N Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors. For season tickets and more information go to islandcitystage.org or call 954-928-9800.

