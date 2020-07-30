Cape Fear Regional Theatre Receives National Endowment for the Arts Grant

The grant is part of the NEA's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act.

Cape Fear Regional Theatre has been awarded a $50,000 NEA grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, reports the Fayetteville Observer.

The grant is part of the NEA's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act.

According to the Fayetteville Observer, "the purpose of the grant is to retain jobs in the arts and culture sector of the economy."

CFRT is one of only four in North Carolina to receive the grant.

The theater plans to use the grant for salaries of those in the education department.

Read the full story HERE.

CFRT features a three-story complex with a 300-seat main stage and contracts actors, writers, and designers from throughout the country. CFRT's six-show main stage season and robust education and outreach programs serve over 49,000 audience members a year from all ages and varying socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds including nearly 15,000 students from around the region. CFRT is grateful for the community support from which it was born and still blooms.

Shows View More Fayetteville Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You