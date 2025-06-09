WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to the Fargo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Whose Live Anyway? will come to the Fargo Theatre in September. The event is set for Sunday, September 14th, 2025. The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? will present their new improv tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.

All ages are welcomed, but please note that some “PG-13” language will be used during the performance.

Comments