Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The West Fargo Street Fair Returns in June

The event will take place Saturday, June 17 from 10:00am-3:00pm.

Apr. 21, 2023  
The West Fargo Street Fair Returns in June

The West Fargo Street Fair at the Downtown Yards on Sheyenne Street will be happening Saturday, June 17 from 10:00am-3:00pm.

Stroll down Sheyenne Street and shop local arts, crafts, food and retail vendors or enjoy a theatre performance, live music and family-friendly activities on the POW/MIA Plaza.

Looking for a family-friendly afternoon or outing with friends? There is something for everyone at the West Fargo Street Fair!

BE A VENDOR: Vendor Registration is now open for Artisan vendors and food vendors! Registration will close on May 1, 2023.

BE A SPONSOR: Sponsoring the West Fargo Street Fair is a fantastic way to promote your business to your local neighbors and the broader Fargo-West Fargo - Moorhead Community. The support of local businesses through sponsorship is vital to the continuation of this popular annual community event.



NICKEL & DIMED to be Presented at Stage West This Month Photo
NICKEL & DIMED to be Presented at Stage West This Month
Stage West is continuing its second full season of performances and special events with NICKEL & DIMED by Joan Holden, adapted from the best-selling novel, 'Nickel and Dimed, On (Not) Getting by in America' by Barbara Ehrenreich.
Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Shanley High School Photo
Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Shanley High School
What did our critic think of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Shanley High School?
Review: MURDER GONE WRONG At Harwood Prairie Playhouse Photo
Review: MURDER GONE WRONG At Harwood Prairie Playhouse
What did our critic think of MURDER GONE WRONG at Harwood Prairie Playhouse?
Review: FOOTLOOSE at Oak Grove Photo
Review: FOOTLOOSE at Oak Grove
What did our critic think of FOOTLOOSE at Oak Grove?

More Hot Stories For You


The West Fargo Street Fair Returns in JuneThe West Fargo Street Fair Returns in June
April 21, 2023

The West Fargo Street Fair at the Downtown Yards on Sheyenne Street will be happening Saturday, June 17 from 10:00am-3:00pm.
NICKEL & DIMED to be Presented at Stage West This MonthNICKEL & DIMED to be Presented at Stage West This Month
April 11, 2023

Stage West is continuing its second full season of performances and special events with NICKEL & DIMED by Joan Holden, adapted from the best-selling novel, 'Nickel and Dimed, On (Not) Getting by in America' by Barbara Ehrenreich.
Theatre NDSU to Present HOME, An Ethnographic Look At The Fargo-Moorhead Foster Care SystemTheatre NDSU to Present HOME, An Ethnographic Look At The Fargo-Moorhead Foster Care System
March 14, 2023

Theatre NDSU will host the third production of its season at the NDSU Memorial Union Gallery March 30-April 1 and April 5 and 6 when it performs Home, a documentary-style ethnographic look at the foster care system in Fargo-Moorhead.
The West Fargo Street Fair Set For This SummerThe West Fargo Street Fair Set For This Summer
March 10, 2023

The West Fargo Street Fair at the Downtown Yards on Sheyenne Street will be happening Saturday, June 17 from 10:00am-3:00pm.
Sawyer Brown and BlackHawk Come to Fargo This SummerSawyer Brown and BlackHawk Come to Fargo This Summer
March 6, 2023

EPIC Events will present country legend Sawyer Brown and musical group BlackHawk in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Thursday, August 10th at 7 p.m.
share