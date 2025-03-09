Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Davies High School Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The students of the Davies High School Theatre Department brought Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein: The Musical to life with a production filled with humor, heart, and high-energy performances. From the very first note to the final bow, this show was a testament to the talent, dedication, and passion of the cast, crew, and musicians.

The costume design (Sandy Theil) was a standout aspect of the production. From the polished period-inspired outfits to the hilariously over-the-top looks for characters like Elizabeth and the Monster, every detail helped transport the audience to Transylvania Heights.

At the center of it all was Noah Meline as Frederick Frankenstein, who delivered a dynamic performance filled with charisma and comedic timing. His vocals shined, particularly in “The Brain”, “Together Again” and “Man About Town.”

Matching his energy was Ryder Ulmer as Igor, who stole the show with impeccable comedic instincts and an expressive physicality that had the audience laughing throughout. His rendition of “Together Again” was a highlight of the night.

Inga, played by Flo Sherman, was an absolute delight, bringing charm and powerhouse vocals to songs like “Roll in the Hay.”

Frau Blücher, portrayed by Aliya Martinson, had the audience in stitches with a commanding stage presence and a hilariously dramatic performance of “He Vas My Boyfriend.”

Clara Kranz delivered a scene-stealing turn as Elizabeth, Frederick’s fiance, with impeccable comedic delivery and a show-stopping performance of “Deep Love.”

Inspector Kemp (played by Andrew Grothman) brought exaggerated physical comedy to the stage, making every moment he was onstage memorable. His performance on “The Law” along with Ziggy (Portrayed by Conner Ronning) was great.

Of course, the Monster himself was a show highlight. Liam Newman balanced intimidating presence with endearing charm, culminating in an unforgettable performance of “Puttin’ on the Ritz.” Finally, the Blind Hermit (played by Jack Reynolds) provided one of the show’s funniest sequences, making the most of his short but hilarious scene on “Please send me Someone”.

While the leads delivered standout performances, the ensemble truly brought the world of Young Frankenstein to life. From the villagers to the laboratory assistants, each ensemble member added depth and energy to every scene. Their harmonies and synchronized choreography in numbers like “The Happiest Town in Town” and “Transylvania Mania” added vibrancy to the production. The energy they brought to the large dance sequences (Choreographer Amanda Perlenfein), particularly during the grand tap number in “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” was a testament to their dedication and rehearsal time.

No musical is complete without a strong pit orchestra, and this group of student musicians delivered a fantastic performance. Under the direction of Kristene Strege, they tackled Brooks’ lively and intricate score with energy and precision, providing the perfect foundation for the cast.

Davies production of Young Frankenstein was an absolute triumph, showcasing the incredible talent of its students both on stage and behind the scenes. With hilarious performances, strong vocals, and a production design that captured the spirit of the show, this was an unforgettable night at the theater. The entire cast and crew should be proud of bringing this monstrously fun musical to life!

Photo credit to Renegade Photography

