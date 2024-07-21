Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Trollwood Performing Arts School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the most eagerly awaited events each summer is the Trollwood Mainstage Musical, and this year, the talented cast and crew have brought to life The Addams Family.

The Addams Family: A New Musical is a delightful and whimsical adaptation of the beloved macabre family created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Premiering on Broadway in 2010, the musical revives these iconic characters with a fresh storyline that is both heartwarming and hilariously dark.

The musical centers around Wednesday Addams, now grown up and in love with a "normal" young man named Lucas Beineke. The plot unfolds as the two families meet for dinner, leading to a night filled with secrets, revelations, and comedic chaos. The story's charm lies in its balance of dark humor and poignant moments, exploring themes of love, family, and acceptance.

The production design is a visual treat, with gothic sets that transport the audience into the Addams' quirky mansion. The costumes are faithful to the original characters while adding a theatrical flair, blending dark, gothic elements with vibrant, exaggerated styles.

The direction skillfully balances humor and heart, ensuring that the audience remains engaged throughout. The choreography is energetic and inventive, particularly in group numbers, adding a dynamic layer to the storytelling.

Congratulations to Director Michael Walling and the whole production team!

Composed by Andrew Lippa, the musical score is catchy and fittingly eerie. Songs like "When You're an Addams" and "Full Disclosure" are ensemble numbers that capture the essence of the family's spooky yet loving nature. The music complements the narrative, enhancing both comedic and emotional moments. The orchestra, directed by the super talented Sue Jordahl, helps bring the music to life. You know the music is great when you hear audience members singing while walking to their cars after the show.

Jackson Buckingham explodes onto the stage as Gomez in his first ever Trollwood production. He plays the passionate and eccentric patriarch with charismatic flair. His love for his wife, Morticia, and his protective nature towards Wednesday are both humorous and touching. A few of my favorite vocal performances from Jackson were on “Trapped,” “Happy Sad,” and “Not Today.”

Eleanor Culloton was absolutely stunning as Morticia. She portrays the character with elegance and mystery, and Morticia’s deadpan humor and sultry presence are captivating. Her vocals on “Just Around The Corner,” “Secrets,” and “Live Before We Die” were audience favorites. Her dance duet with Gomez on "Tango de Amor" is a highlight of the show.

Kensey Knight was stellar as Wednesday. She portrayed the character perfectly and was easily an audience favorite, a fact reinforced by the numerous little girls in attendance dressed as the character. Kensey's amazing vocals on “Pulled” and “Crazier Than You” were standout moments.

Tyler Hoverson as Lucas, the “normal” love interest, was a treat. His enthusiasm on stage was wonderful, and his vocals on “Crazier Than You” with Kensey were a shining moment.

Seth Lamont as the quirky Uncle Fester was another great casting choice. His voice and mannerisms fit the character perfectly. Seth got some of the loudest applause of the night during “The Moon and Me.”

Mark Yokum played the mischievous Pugsley wonderfully. His character brings a lot of humor to the show with his darkly comic antics and sibling dynamics with Wednesday. I really enjoyed his performance on “What If.”

Benjamin Trumbo and Ella Corwin as Mal and Alice were great characters. They played the husband and wife duo very well and had some great interactions throughout. Their performances on songs like “One Normal Night,” “Full Disclosure,” and “Crazier Than You” were memorable. Ella was also wonderful in “Secrets” and “Waiting.”

Rounding out the rest of the main characters were Kipling Olson, Terth Tuel, and Lillian Dybing as Lurch, Grandma, and Cousin Itt respectively. Each of these actors brought fun and unique portrayals to the stage, creating some great moments.

The rest of the Ancestral Ensemble filled the stage with so much talent and energy, from dancing and singing to moving set pieces between scenes.

The Addams Family: A New Musical is a delightful experience for fans of the original series and newcomers alike. It retains the spirit of the beloved characters while introducing new dimensions to their personalities and relationships. With its clever humor, catchy music, and heartfelt moments, the musical is a must-see for those who enjoy a blend of the macabre and the heartfelt.

