Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL at Gooseberry Park Players At The Frances Frazier Comstock Theatre

Originally adapted from the 2001 DreamWorks animated film (and the original book by William Steig), Shrek The Musical features a witty book by David Lindsay-Abaire and a catchy, pop-infused score by Jeanine Tesori. Since its 2008 Broadway debut, the show has enjoyed numerous national tours and international revivals, thanks to its sharp humor, rich characters, and heartfelt message.

While the storyline—an ogre sets out to rescue a princess and finds acceptance, friendship, and love along the way—follows familiar beats, the stage adaptation enriches the experience with new songs, deeper backstories, and ensemble-driven moments that explore themes of identity, self-worth, and belonging.

Under the skillful direction of Scott Brusven, this Gooseberry Park Players production brings that world to life with energy, color, and enormous heart. Featuring a cast of 62 talented young performers, the production is a joyful spectacle from start to finish. The clever set design, vibrant lighting, whimsical costumes, and tight choreography combine to create a magical fairy tale world that had the audience smiling—and singing along—the whole way through.

Standout Performances

Evan Froslie disappears completely into the role of Shrek. From the detailed costume to the grounded physicality and thick accent, Evan delivers a performance that’s both commanding and tender. His vocals are strong and emotionally resonant, especially in “Big Bright Beautiful World,” “I Think I Got You Beat,” and “Build a Wall.” His chemistry with both Ashlyn Kanuch as Fiona and Davie Judd as Donkey was natural and heartfelt, forming the emotional core of the production.

Ashlyn Kanuch dazzles as Princess Fiona, combining excellent comedic timing with rich vocal delivery and a strong stage presence. She owns the stage in every scene, easily transitioning from sharp-witted princess to vulnerable dreamer. Her standout numbers included “I Know It’s Today” (performed beautifully alongside McKinley Och and Makayla Pfaff), “This Is How a Dream Comes True,” and “Morning Person.”

As Donkey, Davie Judd is an absolute scene-stealer. With boundless energy, pitch-perfect comedic timing, and a powerhouse voice, Davie keeps the audience laughing and cheering. Her renditions of “Travel Song,” “Forever,” and “Make a Move” showcased both her vocal versatility and knack for physical comedy.

Owen Siders brings riotous humor to the role of Lord Farquaad. Performing much of the role on his knees, Owen’s over-the-top expressions and commitment to the absurdity of the character had the audience in stitches. His comic delivery was razor-sharp, and his performance of “What’s Up, Duloc?” was both polished and hilarious.

Other standout performances included Allie Skauge as Dragon, whose commanding voice soared during “Forever”; Sami Jama as Pinocchio, bringing sass and vocal flair to “Freak Flag”; and Magnolia Burns as a delightfully feisty Gingy.

A Strong Supporting Cast and Ensemble

While the lead characters anchor the story, this production’s supporting cast and ensemble are truly the lifeblood of the show. The wide range of fairy tale creatures—from the Big Bad Wolf to the Three Little Pigs, Wicked Witch, and more—were each portrayed with specificity, humor, and heart. The ensemble fully committed to their characters, bringing energy and cohesion to every scene they appeared in.

Their ensemble number, “Freak Flag,” was a major highlight of the show. Both vocally and visually stunning, the number served as a powerful message of self-acceptance and unity. It’s the kind of moment that lingers well after the final bow.

The tap-dancing rats, the Duloc dancers, the forest creatures, and background villagers all played crucial roles in building the magical world onstage. Their choreography was sharp, their timing impeccable, and their enthusiasm infectious.

Be sure to watch for some easter eggs that hint to other theatre productions from the area.

Final Thoughts

With a massive cast, memorable performances, and nonstop energy, Gooseberry Park Players’ production of Shrek The Musical is a swamp-sized success. It’s a feel-good, laugh-out-loud production that delights both children and adults, while delivering a heartfelt message: it’s okay to be different, and sometimes our happily-ever-after is exactly who we are.

Whether you’re a fan of the original film or discovering this story for the first time, this musical is proof that even the most unconventional heroes can find love, friendship, and a place to call home—complete with big musical numbers and lots of laughs along the way.

