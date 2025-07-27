Review: MAMMA MIA! at Trollwood Performing Arts School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There’s a unique kind of magic that happens each summer at Trollwood Performing Arts School, and this year’s mainstage production of Mamma Mia! might just be one of the most unforgettable yet—not only for the high-energy performances and dazzling visuals, but also for the poignant goodbyes woven into the production.

Directed by the incomparable Michael Walling, who retires after an astounding 33 years at Trollwood, Mamma Mia! is both a celebration and a swan song. It’s a show filled with nostalgia, love, and infectious ABBA hits—and this production delivers on every front.

Set on a sun-drenched Greek island brought to vibrant life by Jack Mehler’s stunning scenic design, the stage feels almost like a character in itself. The bright blues, glowing sunsets, and playful architectural elements evoke joy and warmth, making this arguably one of Trollwood’s most visually captivating sets to date.

At the heart of the show is Eleanor Culloton as Donna Sheridan, delivering a powerhouse performance that anchors the emotional core of the story. Her rendition of “The Winner Takes It All” was nothing short of breathtaking—arguably the finest vocal performance of the night. She poured raw emotion into every note, and the audience responded with thunderous applause.

Amelia Zosel charms as Sophie, Donna’s spirited daughter, whose vocals shine in “Honey, Honey” and “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme.” Zosel brings both youthful energy and grounded emotional depth to the role, making her journey to self-discovery all the more compelling. Josiah Gillen complements her perfectly as Sky, bringing charisma and heart to his scenes.

The Dynamos trio is completed with the hilarious and scene-stealing Chloe Hall as the fabulous Tanya, and the endlessly lovable Aliya Martinson as Rosie. Their chemistry with Culloton is palpable and electric, particularly in “Super Trouper” and the delightful “Dancing Queen,” which had the crowd dancing in their seats. Hall absolutely owns “Does Your Mother Know,” while Martinson brings comic brilliance to “Take a Chance on Me” opposite Benjamin Trumbo’s stoic yet endearing Bill.

The trio of potential dads also deserves a spotlight: Seth Lamont brings quiet strength to Sam, his duet “S.O.S.” with Donna tender and poignant. Foster Helm adds warmth and charm as Harry, and Benjamin Trumbo is pitch-perfect as the rugged adventurer Bill.

The supporting cast sparkles. Ava Grams and Bailey Kolesar as Lisa and Ali, Sophie’s best friends, inject infectious energy into every scene. Ryder Ulmer brings wild fun and smooth moves as Pepper, especially in “Lay All Your Love on Me,” and Parker Bubach is a charismatic Eddie, rounding out the island crew with flair.

The ensemble is nothing short of phenomenal. Every number was tight, joyful, and brimming with energy—this is a cast that clearly loves what they’re doing, and it shows. The choreography, crafted by Michael Estanich (retiring after an incredible 20 years with Trollwood), is both playful and precise, breathing new life into the ABBA hits we all know and love. The stylized dream sequence “Under Attack” was particularly memorable for its creative staging and bold physicality.

Musically, the production soars thanks to Eliza Lewis-O’Connor, whose vocal direction ensures every harmony hits just right. Her final summer with Trollwood (after more than a decade—and a journey that began as a student graduating in 2008) is one to be proud of. The pit orchestra, conducted by the ever-brilliant Sue Jordahl, provides a driving, polished sound throughout, never missing a beat.

Other standout moments include a sultry “Money, Money, Money,” a heartfelt “Thank You for the Music,” and a wistful “Slipping Through My Fingers” that had more than a few audience members wiping away tears. “Knowing Me, Knowing You” and “Our Last Summer” added emotional weight and beautifully showcased the vocal talents of Lamont, Helm, and Trumbo.

By the time the cast hit the encore medley, the crowd was clapping, dancing, and cheering along. It felt less like a show and more like a celebration—of young talent, of music, and of the remarkable legacy of the creative team that has guided Trollwood for decades.

In many ways, Mamma Mia! is the perfect show for a farewell. It’s about looking back with love, facing change with courage, and dancing through life with joy. For Director Michael Walling, Choreographer Michael Estanich, and Vocal Director Eliza Lewis-O’Connor, this production is more than just a curtain call—it’s a love letter to the countless students, staff, and audiences who’ve been part of the Trollwood story.

Thank you for the music, indeed.

