Review: DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre’s latest production of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde is a striking realization of the classic tale of duality and darkness, richly atmospheric, emotionally charged, and technically ambitious.

At the centre of this experience is Jeff Rondeau as Dr. Henry Jekyll. Rondeau delivers what in my view may be his strongest performance to date: his portrayal is layered and compelling, transforming from the earnest scientist to the monster-within with seamless intensity. The emotional and physical nuance he brings elevates the production.

In this production, Jekyll’s darker side is portrayed through four manifestations of Hyde, each representing a different facet of his fractured soul. Aaron Cohen (Hyde 1), Michael “Mickey” Porter (Hyde 2), Ethan Suriano (Hyde 3), and Janelle LaCoursiere (Hyde 4 / Poole #2) each bring something unique to the role. Suriano anchors the darker, more visceral persona of Hyde with power and presence; Cohen offers chilling turns that underpin the story’s underlying dread. With Porter and LaCoursiere rounding out the complicated character. This multi-Hydes approach adds a rich dimension to the central conflict.

Olivia Landsverk shines as Elizabeth Jelkes, bringing warmth and heartbreaking sincerity to her scenes. Her chemistry with Suriano gives the story its emotional anchor amidst the chaos. Luke Skinner as Utterson delivers a grounded and thoughtful performance, providing the audience’s moral compass, while Anthony Birklid (Sir Danvers Carew), Gaige Jevne (Enfield), and Jay Dagny (The Inspector) all contribute strong and memorable turns that flesh out the world around Jekyll’s unraveling psyche.

And while these principal roles shine, so do the remaining members of, whose combined energy and commitment give the production its life. Every performer, whether in a brief appearance or recurring background role, contributes to the texture and pacing of the show. The whole cast transitions seamlessly between scenes, characters, and tones, helping the world of Victorian London come vividly to life. Their work adds cohesion and weight to an already powerful production.

Director Judy Lewis crafts a production that’s both intimate and grand, maintaining tension from start to finish. Her dual work as lighting designer amplifies the story’s gothic tone, using shadow and color to heighten the psychological tension. Gina Bar-El’s richly detailed costumes and Rick Lewis’s inventive set design , with moving set pieces that double as video screens, create a fully immersive world that blurs the line between Victorian London and nightmare.

The technical team, Hanna Stout (Lighting Operator), Cody Rowe (Video Operator), and Chloe Hall (Stage Manager) , execute every cue with precision, ensuring that the complex lighting, video, and scene transitions run flawlessly.

FMCT’s Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde is a triumph of performance, direction, and design. It’s dark, daring, and unforgettable, a haunting reminder of how powerful community theatre can be when artistry and passion meet.



***Photo Credit: Perry Rust

