Review: CARRIE THE MUSICAL at Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carrie: The Musical is an ambitious adaptation of Stephen King’s 1974 novel, blending horror, psychological tension, and music in a hauntingly memorable way. With a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, and music by Michael Gore, the musical captures the intensity of King’s story through emotionally charged performances and gripping songs. While its history includes the infamous 1988 Broadway flop, recent revivals have revealed the show's true potential—especially with the right talent behind it, and this production proves just that. A huge shout-out to the outstanding vocalists and the phenomenal Production Team, including director Daniel Damico, music director Katie Damico, choreographer David A. Triptow, scenic designer and special effects artist Anna Kann, and Costume Designer Gina Bar-el.

The plot stays faithful to King’s original tale, centering on Carrie White, a shy and awkward high school girl who is relentlessly tormented by her peers and her domineering, religious mother. The musical takes us through Carrie’s painful journey as she discovers her telekinetic powers, leading to the tragic events that unfold at the infamous prom.

Standout Performances:

At the heart of this production is Adrianna Kelly as Carrie White, whose portrayal balances fragility with hidden power. Her vocals, particularly in the number "Carrie," are some of the best in the show, capturing Carrie’s emotional transformation. Adrianna’s scenes with Rebecca Koerner, who plays Margaret, Carrie’s fanatically religious mother, are gripping and full of tension. The intensity of their relationship is most evident in songs like "And Eve Was Weak," "Evening Prayers," and the haunting "The Destruction." Adrianna’s performance, especially following her outstanding role in last summer’s The Prom, cements her as a standout talent.

Speaking of Rebecca Koerner, her portrayal of Margaret White is nothing short of perfection. As one of the most emotionally complex characters in the musical, Margaret requires a performer who can convey both the cold fervor of her religious beliefs and the vulnerability beneath. Rebecca masterfully handles this balance, especially in chilling numbers like "Stay Here Instead" and "I Remember How Those Boys Could Dance." Her scenes with Carrie are deeply affecting, grounding the story’s supernatural elements in raw human emotion.

Josie Cass shines as Sue Snell, the moral center of the story. Sue is the voice of conscience among Carrie’s classmates, and Josie’s heartfelt solos like "Once You See" and "It’s Always Been You" convey Sue’s inner turmoil and guilt. Her desire to make things right for Carrie contrasts sharply with the cruelty that dominates the rest of the plot, and Josie brings warmth and depth to this critical role.

On the opposite end of the moral spectrum is Chris Hargensen, the story’s primary antagonist, portrayed by Annie Peck. Annie’s performance embodies Chris’s cruelty and entitlement, with a palpable sense of jealousy and disdain for Carrie. Her duet with Cord Redding (Billy Nolan) in "The World According to Chris" is a highlight, showcasing her ruthless, self-centered nature. Together, Annie and Cord bring raw energy to their scenes, driving the plot towards its devastating conclusion.

Grant Stromsodt as Tommy Ross, Sue's boyfriend, brings a surprising tenderness to the role. Tommy is more than just the typical popular jock—he is empathetic and kind, and his decision to take Carrie to prom comes from a place of genuine care. Grant’s performances of "Dreamer in Disguise" and "You Shine" reveal Tommy’s sensitivity, making him a compelling character in Carrie’s tragic story.

Cord Redding as Billy Nolan may have less stage time, but his performance is crucial to the story’s climax. His portrayal of Billy, Chris’s volatile and reckless boyfriend, makes him a memorable presence, and Cord’s talent shines through in his scenes with Annie Peck.

Whitney McClain delivers a standout performance as Miss Gardner, one of the few adult figures who shows genuine compassion toward Carrie. Whitney’s vocals in "Unsuspecting Hearts" are beautiful, and her portrayal of Miss Gardner brings warmth and hope to a story filled with darkness. She is a much-needed counterbalance to the cruelty Carrie endures, providing a glimmer of positivity in Carrie’s otherwise bleak world.

The Ensemble:The ensemble cast plays an essential role in bringing the world of high school to life, creating an atmosphere filled with cliques, gossip, and casual cruelty. Their presence is felt throughout group numbers like "In" and "A Night We’ll Never Forget," which capture both the excitement and tension of high school life leading up to prom. The ensemble’s portrayal of peer pressure and bullying adds layers to the story’s exploration of social isolation and the destructive consequences of standing by in silence. Their energy and synchronized movements make the tragic events feel inevitable, emphasizing the collective failure to protect Carrie.

Final Thoughts:

Carrie: The Musical blends the personal with the supernatural, tackling themes of fear, shame, and the damaging effects of cruelty. It’s an emotionally charged experience, made even more powerful by the stellar cast and Production Team. This adaptation of Stephen King’s classic story succeeds in creating a haunting, memorable experience that dives deep into human relationships, revenge, and redemption. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew for an unforgettable production!

Comments