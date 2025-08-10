Review: AMERICAN IDIOT at Stage West At The Lights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I’ll be honest—Green Day was never really my thing. At least, not until 2016, when I experienced the Act Up Theatre production of American Idiot. That show completely flipped the switch for me, blending the raw energy of a rock concert with the emotional depth of musical theater. Much of that same powerhouse artistic team has reunited for Stage West’s current production, including Director Rebecca Meyer-Larson, Choreographer MeLeah LaPlante, and Vocal Director Annie Richards. So the moment I heard they were bringing American Idiot to The Lights in West Fargo—on a perfect summer evening in this incredible outdoor venue—I knew I had to be there opening night.

From the first blast of guitar to the final haunting chords, this American Idiot is pure adrenaline. Director Meyer-Larson keeps the show in constant motion, a relentless rush of sound, sweat, and emotion. The story of Johnny (Braden Miller), Tunny (Finn Larson), and Will (Leif Carlson) barrels forward in a blur of rebellion, bad decisions, and bittersweet awakenings.

Miller’s Johnny is magnetic—equal parts restless charm and aching vulnerability. Larson’s Tunny delivers a powerful journey from aimless youth to wounded soldier, with “Wake Me Up When September Ends” as a gut punch of sincerity. Carlson’s Will offers a quieter but equally compelling portrait of a man trapped by his own choices, his unraveling painfully real.

The supporting cast is just as dynamic. Becca Koerner’s Heather is both fierce and heart-wrenching as she navigates love, loss, and the weight of motherhood. Macy Scharmer brings smoldering presence and emotional punch to Whatsername, especially in the show’s final moments—and her vocals in “21 Guns” were nothing short of stunning, a soaring highlight of the night. Clayton Perala is pure rock-and-roll chaos as St. Jimmy, commanding every scene with dangerous charisma. Emma Andersen’s Extraordinary Girl lives up to her name, lighting up the stage in her dreamlike sequences with a blend of strength and grace.

Visually, the production is a knockout. Scenic Designer Curtis Phillips turns the stage into an urban wasteland of grit, and flashing screens. Jordan Green’s lighting design amplifies every emotional beat, shifting seamlessly from blinding concert glare to moments of haunting intimacy. Mitchel Rieth’s sound design balances the raw edge of the live band with crystal-clear vocals, while Tellwell Story Co’s video design—brought to life through Cedar Remmen’s programming—immerses the audience in a chaotic swirl of imagery that feels like stepping inside the characters’ minds.

The band, under the fiery leadership of Music Director Jason Carlson, tears through Green Day’s score with unapologetic force. The iconic anthems hit with the urgency of a live punk show, while the softer moments land like emotional sucker punches.

This American Idiot isn’t just a musical—it’s a visceral experience. It’s loud, messy, heartfelt, and unflinchingly alive. And for anyone who thinks they “don’t really like Green Day”? Well, take it from me: one night with this cast at The Lights might just change your mind.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Fargo News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...