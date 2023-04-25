PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES Set To Rock Stage West This May

Stage West continues its second full season of performances and special events with the toe-tapping musical revue, PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES. Six performances are planned May 4-6 & 10-12 at the West Fargo VFW. All shows begin at 7:30 pm each night.

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES is a rollicking, down-home visit to small-town America at its very best. That entertainment comes courtesy of the "Pump Boys," a quartet of petrol-pumping, song-swapping good ol' boys and the "Dinettes," Prudie and Rhetta Cupp, who flirtatiously serve up comfort food and smiles at the neighboring Double Cupp diner. Together they fashion a high-energy, hybrid evening of country, rock, and pop music-a musical tribute to life on the roadside-while playing their own instruments including guitars, piano, bass, accordion, and kitchen utensils.

With original songs like "Farmer Tan," Drinking Shoes," and "The Night Dolly Parton Was Almost Mine," the music in PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES provides a colorful snapshot of the characters' lives, revealing what's really important, including family and friendships, dating, grandma's cooking, and fishing tall tales.

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES was conceived, written, and originally performed by John Foley, Mark Hardwick, Debra Monk, Cass Morgan, John Schimmel and Jim Wann. It first played a hit run Off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it was nominated for the 1982 Tony Award for Best Musical.

Stage West's production features Kristina Erickson, Jeanie Smith-Murphy, Ayden Smith, Zach Lutz, Walker Degerness, and Justin Miles Barnum who also serves as music director. The show is directed and choreographed by Patrick Kasper.

Tickets are available online at www.westfargoevents.com, by calling 701-532-1793, or at the door starting 30 minutes before each performance. All seats are general admission.