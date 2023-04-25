Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES Set To Rock Stage West This May

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES is a rollicking, down-home visit to small-town America at its very best.

Apr. 25, 2023  

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES Set To Rock Stage West This May

Stage West continues its second full season of performances and special events with the toe-tapping musical revue, PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES. Six performances are planned May 4-6 & 10-12 at the West Fargo VFW. All shows begin at 7:30 pm each night.

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES is a rollicking, down-home visit to small-town America at its very best. That entertainment comes courtesy of the "Pump Boys," a quartet of petrol-pumping, song-swapping good ol' boys and the "Dinettes," Prudie and Rhetta Cupp, who flirtatiously serve up comfort food and smiles at the neighboring Double Cupp diner. Together they fashion a high-energy, hybrid evening of country, rock, and pop music-a musical tribute to life on the roadside-while playing their own instruments including guitars, piano, bass, accordion, and kitchen utensils.

With original songs like "Farmer Tan," Drinking Shoes," and "The Night Dolly Parton Was Almost Mine," the music in PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES provides a colorful snapshot of the characters' lives, revealing what's really important, including family and friendships, dating, grandma's cooking, and fishing tall tales.

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES was conceived, written, and originally performed by John Foley, Mark Hardwick, Debra Monk, Cass Morgan, John Schimmel and Jim Wann. It first played a hit run Off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it was nominated for the 1982 Tony Award for Best Musical.

Stage West's production features Kristina Erickson, Jeanie Smith-Murphy, Ayden Smith, Zach Lutz, Walker Degerness, and Justin Miles Barnum who also serves as music director. The show is directed and choreographed by Patrick Kasper.

Tickets are available online at www.westfargoevents.com, by calling 701-532-1793, or at the door starting 30 minutes before each performance. All seats are general admission.




The West Fargo Street Fair Returns in June Photo
The West Fargo Street Fair Returns in June
The West Fargo Street Fair at the Downtown Yards on Sheyenne Street will be happening Saturday, June 17 from 10:00am-3:00pm.
NICKEL & DIMED to be Presented at Stage West This Month Photo
NICKEL & DIMED to be Presented at Stage West This Month
Stage West is continuing its second full season of performances and special events with NICKEL & DIMED by Joan Holden, adapted from the best-selling novel, 'Nickel and Dimed, On (Not) Getting by in America' by Barbara Ehrenreich.
Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Shanley High School Photo
Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Shanley High School
What did our critic think of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Shanley High School?
Review: MURDER GONE WRONG At Harwood Prairie Playhouse Photo
Review: MURDER GONE WRONG At Harwood Prairie Playhouse
What did our critic think of MURDER GONE WRONG at Harwood Prairie Playhouse?

More Hot Stories For You


PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES Set To Rock Stage West This MayPUMP BOYS AND DINETTES Set To Rock Stage West This May
April 25, 2023

Stage West continues its second full season of performances and special events with the toe-tapping musical revue, PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES. Six performances are planned May 4-6 & 10-12 at the West Fargo VFW. All shows begin at 7:30 pm each night.
The West Fargo Street Fair Returns in JuneThe West Fargo Street Fair Returns in June
April 21, 2023

The West Fargo Street Fair at the Downtown Yards on Sheyenne Street will be happening Saturday, June 17 from 10:00am-3:00pm.
NICKEL & DIMED to be Presented at Stage West This MonthNICKEL & DIMED to be Presented at Stage West This Month
April 11, 2023

Stage West is continuing its second full season of performances and special events with NICKEL & DIMED by Joan Holden, adapted from the best-selling novel, 'Nickel and Dimed, On (Not) Getting by in America' by Barbara Ehrenreich.
Theatre NDSU to Present HOME, An Ethnographic Look At The Fargo-Moorhead Foster Care SystemTheatre NDSU to Present HOME, An Ethnographic Look At The Fargo-Moorhead Foster Care System
March 14, 2023

Theatre NDSU will host the third production of its season at the NDSU Memorial Union Gallery March 30-April 1 and April 5 and 6 when it performs Home, a documentary-style ethnographic look at the foster care system in Fargo-Moorhead.
The West Fargo Street Fair Set For This SummerThe West Fargo Street Fair Set For This Summer
March 10, 2023

The West Fargo Street Fair at the Downtown Yards on Sheyenne Street will be happening Saturday, June 17 from 10:00am-3:00pm.
share