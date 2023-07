Granger Smith will be performing live on Midco Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Saturday, July 22 at 7PM. He is an award-winning, platinum-selling, American country music singer-songwriter. Kameron Marlowe will be the Special Guest. Doors open at 6PM.

Tickets are on sale now.

Price will increase on day of show. Concert is rain or shine. This show is included in the Busch Light Plaza Pass.