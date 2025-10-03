Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Performs MUSIC FROM WITHIN Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra will perform Music From Within next month. Performances run November 8-9.

Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 2 in D major will be brought to life by Deb Harris, FMSO’s principal flutist, whose expressive tone and command of the instrument reveal the concerto’s elegance.

The program also offers a rare treat as Music Director, Christopher Zimmerman, steps away from the conductor’s podium to perform at the piano in Ernest Bloch’s Concerto Grosso for Strings and Piano, a richly textured work blending Baroque tradition with modern harmony.

Also featured are Stravinsky’s Soldier’s Tale, a lively and theatrical piece full of storytelling, and Haydn’s Symphony No. 83, “La Poule”, known for its playful motif.