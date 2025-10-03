 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Performs MUSIC FROM WITHIN Next Month

Performances run November 8-9.

By: Oct. 03, 2025
Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Performs MUSIC FROM WITHIN Next Month Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra will perform Music From Within next month. Performances run November 8-9.

Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 2 in D major will be brought to life by Deb Harris, FMSO’s principal flutist, whose expressive tone and command of the instrument reveal the concerto’s elegance.

The program also offers a rare treat as Music Director, Christopher Zimmerman, steps away from the conductor’s podium to perform at the piano in Ernest Bloch’s Concerto Grosso for Strings and Piano, a richly textured work blending Baroque tradition with modern harmony.

Also featured are Stravinsky’s Soldier’s Tale, a lively and theatrical piece full of storytelling, and Haydn’s Symphony No. 83, “La Poule”, known for its playful motif.




Don't Miss a Fargo News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
64 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Buena Vista Social Club
41 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
Aladdin
83 ratings

Aladdin
Wicked
147 ratings

Wicked

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos