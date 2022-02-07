Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FMCT Presents ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY!' This Month

pixeltracker

The performance is on February 26, 2022.

Feb. 7, 2022  
FMCT Presents ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY!' This Month

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY!" comes to FMCT this month. The performance is on February 26, 2022.

An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, "bestus" (a word Gerald and Piggie made up that means "very best") friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She's even happier and more excited than usual. That's because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible.

Learn more at https://fmct.org/current-season/.


Related Articles View More Fargo Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Wicked Fade Keyart Tee
Wicked Fade Keyart Tee
Hadestown Spring Will Come Again Mug
Hadestown Spring Will Come Again Mug
Patti Murin: Princess Bedhead Tank Top
Patti Murin: Princess Bedhead Tank Top

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand