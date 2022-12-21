FIRST DATE Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2023
Performances will run February 14-25.
First Date comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next year! Performances will run February 14-25.
What does a person expect out of a blind date? First Date takes the audience through the first meeting of Casey and Aaron, two 30-ish New York City singles set up by friends and family. The two have nothing in common: Aaron is a conservative banker looking for a meaningful relationship, while Casey is an artist, a little too funky for Wall Street.
With the influences of their friends and family (played out in their imaginations) as well as the effects of social media, this first date seems to be doomed. But with the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter, Casey and Aaron might make a connection after all.
With a contemporary rock score, First Date gleefully pokes fun at the mishaps and mistakes of blind dates and gives hope that there could be that one perfect moment.
Member pre-sale begins January 10
Tickets available January 23.
More Hot Stories For You
December 16, 2022
Mad As A Hatter comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in March 2023. Performances run March 24-26, 31 and April 1.
THE HELLO GIRLS Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in June 2023
December 2, 2022
The Hello Girls comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next year. Performances are set for June 2-10.
THE HELLO GIRLS Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Next Year
November 17, 2022
The Hello Girls comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next year. Performances run June 2-10.
MAD AS A HATTER Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in March 2023
October 28, 2022
Mad As A Hatter comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in March 2023. Performances run March 24-26, 31 and April 1.
ALL CHILDISH THINGS is Now Playing in Fargo
October 17, 2022
All Childish Things is now playing at Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre. Performances run October 14-15 and 20-22.