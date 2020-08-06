The production will be outside at the Empire Arts Center, August 4-22.

Empire Theatre Company presents The Great American Trailer Park Musical outside at the Empire Arts Center, August 4-22.

There's a new tenant at Armadillo Acres-and she's wreaking havoc all over Florida's most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, the stripper on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil-loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband-the storms begin to brew.

"The Great American Trailer Park Musical" is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Note: The Great American Trailer Park Musical contains adult themes and language.

Bring your own chairs, or newly sanitized chairs will be provided for you. Masks are required for this event.

Purchase tickets at https://www.empireartscenter.com/calendar/trailerpark.

